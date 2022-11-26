Four days after upsetting Germany, the Japanese can take another step toward advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup when they square off against Costa Rica in a Group E match on Sunday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. On Wednesday Japan, ranked No. 24 in the world, pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over four-time World Cup champion Germany. The Japanese can qualify for the Round of 16 with a win over Costa Rica and a Spain win or draw against Germany. Meanwhile Costa Rica is coming off a 7-0 blowout loss to Spain.

Kickoff is 5 a.m. ET. The Japanese are the -225 favorites (risk $225 to win $100) in the latest Japan vs. Costa Rica odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Costa Ricans the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300.

Japan vs. Costa Rica spread: Japan -1.5 (+127)

Japan vs. Costa Rica over/under: 2.5 goals

Japan vs. Costa Rica money line: Japan -225; Costa Rica +750; Draw +300

JPN: Takumi Minamino has 17 goals in 45 games with Japan

has 17 goals in 45 games with Japan CRC: Bryan Ruiz is fourth in the nation's all-time scoring charts with 29 goals

Why you should back Japan

The Japanese arguably will have the best player on the pitch in Takumi Minamino. Before leaving Liverpool for Monaco in June, the 27-year-old forward helped the Reds win their first league title in 30 years and come close to winning all four major trophies. During qualifying he scored 10 times, equaling Yuya Osaka's all-time record. In 45 career appearances with Japan he has 17 goals.

In addition, the Japanese face a Costa Rica side that put in arguably the worst opening match performance of any team at the World Cup. In the 7-0 blowout loss to Spain, the Costa Ricans allowed the Spaniards to have 72% of possession and couldn't even manage one shot on goal.

Why you should back Costa Rica

Keylor Navas remains one of the best goalkeepers in the game. The 35-year-old Navas played a key role as Real Madrid won three Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cups. In 2019 Navas moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has made 106 appearances in three seasons. He was named Concacaf's Men's Goalkeeper of the Year for three consecutive years (2016-18).

In addition, the Costa Ricans have an accomplished midfielder in Bryan Ruiz. The 37-year-old Ruiz is the team's most-capped player and is fourth in the nation's all-time scoring charts with 29 goals.

