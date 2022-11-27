The World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 and culminates with the final on Dec. 18 as fans of the beautiful game get to experience what will be 64 incredibly entertaining matches. For those not traveling to Qatar, what better way to watch it than in 4K? Every single World Cup match will be streamed live in 4K on fuboTV (Try for free).
In order to access the content, you will need to be subscribed to the service, have a fast enough internet (around 40 megabytes per second), and you'll also need a compatible TV and streaming device.
Here's what to know and the schedule:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.
How to stream fuboTV
The list of available devices are:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android Mobile
- Android TV/Google TV
- AppleTV
- Web Browser
- Chromecast
- Hisense televisions
- iPhone/iPad/iPod
- LG TV
- Roku
- Samsung Smart TV
- Vizio Smartcast TV
- Xbox
Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.
Here is the schedule of all the games:
Group stage schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
The games can also be watched in high definition on Fox and Telemundo via fuboTV, but there will be a Fox 4K channel for the World Cup games.
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m on FS1 and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Thursday, Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Round of 16
All times Eastern
Saturday, Dec. 3
Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Sunday, Dec. 4
Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Monday, Dec. 5
Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Third Place
Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Final
Sunday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Completed games: Results
Sunday, Nov. 20
Ecuador 2, Qatar 0
Monday, Nov. 21
England 6, Iran 2
Senegal 0, Netherlands 2
United States 1, Wales 1
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2
Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
Mexico 0, Poland 0
France 4, Australia 1
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco 0, Croatia 0
Germany 1, Japan 2
Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
Belgium 1, Canada 0
Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
Uruguay 0, South Korea 0
Portugal 3, Ghana 2
Brazil 2, Serbia 0
Friday, Nov. 25
Wales 0, Iran 2
Qatar 1, Senegal 3
Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1
England 0, United States 0
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia 0, Australia 1
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0
France 2, Denmark 1
Argentina 2, Mexico 0
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan 0, Costa Rica 1
Belgium 0, Morocco 2
Croatia 4, Canada 1
Spain 1, Germany 1