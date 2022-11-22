The World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 and culminates with the final on Dec. 18 as fans of the beautiful game will get to experience what will be 64 incredibly entertaining matches. For those not traveling to Qatar, what better way to watch it than in 4K? Every single World Cup match will be streamed live in 4K on fuboTV (Try for free).

In order to access the content, you will need to be subscribed to the service, have a fast enough internet (around 40 megabytes per second), and you'll also need a compatible TV and streaming device.

Here's what to know and the schedule:

How to stream fuboTV

The list of available devices are:

Amazon Fire TV

Android Mobile

Android TV/Google TV

AppleTV

Web Browser

Chromecast

Hisense televisions

iPhone/iPad/iPod

LG TV

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio Smartcast TV

Xbox

Here is the schedule of all the games:

Group stage schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

The games can also be watched in high definition on Fox and Telemundo via fuboTV, but there will be a Fox 4K channel for the World Cup games.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Monday, Nov. 21

England 6, Iran 2

Senegal 0 vs. Netherlands 2

United States 1, Wales 1

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

England vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m on FS1 and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Sunday, Dec. 4

Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo



Monday, Dec. 5

Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo