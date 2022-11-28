untitled-design-29.png
The World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 and culminates with the final on Dec. 18 as fans of the beautiful game get to experience what will be 64 incredibly entertaining matches. For those not traveling to Qatar, what better way to watch it than in 4K? Every single World Cup match will be streamed live in 4K on fuboTV (Try for free). 

In order to access the content, you will need to be subscribed to the service, have a fast enough internet (around 40 megabytes per second), and you'll also need a compatible TV and streaming device.

Here's what to know and the schedule:

How to stream fuboTV

The list of available devices are:

  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Android Mobile
  • Android TV/Google TV
  • AppleTV
  • Web Browser
  • Chromecast
  • Hisense televisions
  • iPhone/iPad/iPod
  • LG TV
  • Roku
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • Vizio Smartcast TV
  • Xbox

Here is the schedule of all the games:

Group stage schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

The games can also be watched in high definition on Fox and Telemundo via fuboTV, but there will be a Fox 4K channel for the World Cup games.

Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon 3, Serbia 3
South Korea 2, Ghana 3
Brazil 1, Switzerland 0Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Thursday, Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3
Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Sunday, Dec. 4
Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Monday, Dec. 5
Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, Dec. 6
Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Completed games: Results

Sunday, Nov. 20
Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Monday, Nov. 21
England 6, Iran 2
Senegal 0, Netherlands 2
United States 1, Wales 1

Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2
Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
Mexico 0, Poland 0
France 4, Australia 1

Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco 0, Croatia 0
Germany 1, Japan 2
Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
Belgium 1, Canada 0

Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
Uruguay 0, South Korea 0
Portugal 3, Ghana 2
Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Friday, Nov. 25
Wales 0, Iran 2
Qatar 1, Senegal 3
Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1
England 0, United States 0

Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia 0, Australia 1
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0
France 2,  Denmark 1
Argentina 2, Mexico 0 

Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan 0, Costa Rica 1
Belgium 0, Morocco 2
Croatia 4, Canada 1
Spain 1, Germany 1