Argentina and Mexico are both in a critical spot on Saturday when they square off in a Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina come off one of the most stunning upsets in World Cup history, a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi set them up with a 1-0 lead on a penalty, but the Saudis cashed in twice in the second half. Mexico settled for a 0-0 draw against Poland when star goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty from world-class striker Robert Lewandowski in the second half. La Albiceleste have reached every World Cup since 1970 and have failed to advance just once, winning titles in 1978 and 1986. El Tri have advanced in seven straight World Cups and were knocked out in the Round of 16 each time.

Kickoff at Lusail Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Argentina as -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Argentina vs. Mexico odds. Mexico are +490 underdogs, a draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Argentina vs Mexico spread: Argentina -0.5 (-165)

Argentina vs Mexico over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs Mexico money line: Argentina -180, Mexico +490, Draw +300

ARG: They outscored opponents 27-8 in qualifying (17 matches)

MEX: They had a 17-8 goal advantage in qualifying (14 matches)

Why you should back Argentina



La Albiceleste will be highly motivated to rebound from the shocking loss that snapped their 36-match unbeaten run, one shy of the all-time record. They held the ball for 70% of Tuesday's match and outshot the Saudis 15-3 but couldn't finish it off. Messi is a seven-time winner of the Ballon D'or as the world's best player and has 767 goals in his career for club and country. That is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the sport's history. Yet, he has just one major trophy with Argentina. That triumph came just last year, when the Argentines beat Brazil to claim the Copa America.

Messi has as much talent around him as he has ever had, with 25-year-old Lautaro Martinez able to pick up some of the scoring load. He has 21 goals in 41 matches for Argentina, five of those in the past nine games. He also has scored 45 goals in his past 72 starts for Inter Milan.

Why you should back Mexico

El Tri played well in Tuesday's opener, holding the ball for 61% of the match and outshooting the Poles 11-6. Ochoa proved his worth to the team again with his save on the penalty, and the 37-year-old's leadership has been invaluable for years. Hirving Lozano also distinguished himself with his agility and ball movement, and the Napoli winger will be a key to Mexico's success Saturday. He has 23 goals in four seasons in Italy's Serie A and 16 in 61 matches with Mexico. Lozano made himself a household name with the winning goal in a 1-0 upset of Germany at the 2018 World Cup.

Liga MX stars Alexis Vega and Henry Martin also could trouble a defense that broke down against the Saudis. Martin has 51 goals in six seasons with Club America, and Vega has 21 goals and 20 assists in five with Chivas. Mexico has posted six straight clean sheets in competitive matches, so they are likely to frustrate Messi and Co.

