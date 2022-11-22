Mexico have advanced to the knockout stage in each of their last seven appearances in the World Cup but haven't gotten past the Round of 16 since reaching the quarterfinals in 1986. The Mexicans begin their quest for a better result when they take on Poland in their Group C opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Mexico enter having won only three of their last nine matches across all competitions, while Poland are seeking their third consecutive victory.

Kickoff at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar is set for 11 a.m. ET. Mexico are the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest Mexico vs. Poland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Poland the +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Poland vs. Mexico picks or World Cup 2022 predictions, be sure to check out the best bets and analysis from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 151-114-1 over his last 266 soccer picks in 2022, returning more than $2,300 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Poland vs. Mexico matchup from all sides and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Mexico vs. Poland:

Mexico vs. Poland spread: Mexico -0.5 (+155)

Mexico vs. Poland over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Poland money line: Mexico +150, Poland +210, Draw +195

MEX: The Mexicans have lost three of their last five matches

POL: The Poles have scored two goals in their last three meetings with Mexico

Mexico vs. Poland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Mexico

El Tri couldn't have played much better defensively over their final six World Cup qualifying matches. After recording a 2-1 victory against Jamaica, Mexico posted five consecutive clean sheets, including one in their finale versus El Salvador to secure a spot in the tournament. Raul Jimenez scored in that contest and will be counted on to supply offense if he is fit enough to suit up against Poland.

The 31-year-old Jimenez returned to the lineup in last Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Sweden in a friendly after missing more than two months with a groin injury. The forward netted three goals for Mexico in nine qualifying matches and has recorded 29 goals overall while representing El Tri. Winger Alexis Vega also is an offensive threat as he scored twice during qualifying and enters Tuesday having scored in each of his last three games - all friendlies.

Why you should back Poland

The Poles will be counting on Robert Lewandowski to continue his torrid scoring pace. The 34-year-old forward scored nine goals in as many matches during World Cup qualifying and is averaging nearly one per game in La Liga this season, netting 13 goals in 14 contests for Barcelona. Lewandowski, who failed to convert for Poland in three contests during the 2018 World Cup, is his country's all-time leading scorer with 76 goals.

Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz also will be looking for Karol Swiderski to provide some offense. The 25-year-old forward was Poland's second-leading scorer during qualifying with five goals in nine matches. Swiderski has scored in six of his last 10 contests for Poland across all competitions.

How to make Poland vs. Mexico picks

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at Poland vs. Mexico and is leaning Under on the total. He also has locked in his confident best bet while offering a full breakdown of the 2022 World Cup match. He's only sharing his World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Mexico vs. Poland in Tuesday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup? And where does all the betting value lie for the Group C match? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Poland vs. Mexico, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $2,300 on his soccer picks in 2022, and find out.