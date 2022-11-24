First place in Group A will be up for grabs when Netherlands square off against Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. The Ecuadorians opened the tournament on Sunday with a 2-0 triumph over host Qatar, while the Dutch answered a day later with a 2-0 victory of their own against Senegal. Netherlands have advanced to the knockout stage in each of their previous 10 appearances in the World Cup, while Ecuador has accomplished the feat once in four tries.

Kickoff at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Dutch are -129 favorites (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Netherlands vs. Ecuador odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Ecuadorians are +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-130)

Netherlands vs. Ecuador over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Ecuador money line: Netherlands -129, Ecuador +380, Draw +245

NED: The Dutch are riding a 16-match unbeaten streak (12 wins, four draws)

ECU: The Ecuadorians have not allowed a goal since March 29

Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch have registered four consecutive victories across all competitions, outscoring their opponents 8-2 in the process. Netherlands have posted seven clean sheets and allowed more than one goal only four times during their lengthy unbeaten streak. The side hasn't given up more than two tallies since suffering a 4-2 loss against Turkey on March 24, 2021.

Netherlands used some late heroics to scoop up three points in their World Cup opener. Winger Cody Gakpo broke a scoreless deadlock in the 84th minute of the match and midfielder Davy Klaassen tallied in the ninth minute of added time to secure the victory. The 23-year-old Gakpo has scored in three of his last four contests for the national team across all competitions.

Why you should back Ecuador

The Ecuadorians took the lead against Qatar in the 15th minute of their tournament-opening match and never looked back. Enner Valencia converted on a penalty and then doubled Ecuador's advantage with a header in the 31st minute. The 33-year-old forward, who has netted 13 tallies in only 12 matches for Fenerbahce of the Turkish Super Lig this season, has scored 32 times in 67 career contests with the national team.

With the way Ecuador have been playing defensively, Valencia's first goal against Qatar was all they needed. The team has posted seven consecutive clean sheets since battling Argentina to a 1-1 draw in March. The Ecuadorians have given up more than one goal just once in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

