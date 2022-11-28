The Netherlands look to punch their ticket into the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup with a win or draw when they take on Qatar in their final Group A matchup on Tuesday. The Netherlands are coming off a 1-1 draw with Ecuador after opening group play with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Qatar, which has been eliminated from the knockout round, is coming off a 3-1 loss to Senegal, and has been outscored 5-1 in group play. This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides.

Kickoff at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Netherlands are -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) in the latest Netherlands vs. Qatar odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Qatar +1200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals is set at 3.5. Before locking in any Qatar vs. Netherlands picks, you need to see the World Cup predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven soccer simulation model.

The SportsLine soccer simulation model evaluates a team's offensive and defensive capabilities based on the game situation. Then, it assigns a grade using an expected payout-to-probability ratio. The model was accurate on 56% of all picks during the Champions League group stage and returned more than $1,000 to $100 bettors on its A+ picks. It also went 17-9-2 (+526) on spread picks to start the World Cup. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Netherlands vs. Qatar and just revealed its 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's soccer picks. Here are the World Cup 2022 odds and trends for Qatar vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Qatar spread: Netherlands -1.5 (-165)

Netherlands vs. Qatar over/under: 3.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Qatar money line: Netherlands -500, Qatar +1200, Draw +550

NETH: The Dutch finished second in the 2010 World Cup, losing 1-0 to Spain

QAT: Qatar had entered World Cup play on a five-match winning streak, outscoring its opponents 8-2

Netherlands vs. Qatar picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch are led by forward Memphis Depay, who is among the most experienced players on the team. The 28-year-old has appeared in 83 matches for the Netherlands and registered 42 goals. Depay, who has played professionally since 2011, plays for Barcelona of La Liga, and has 14 goals in 41 appearances since the start of last season. In 396 pro appearances, he has scored 147 goals.

Also helping provide offense is midfielder Davy Klaassen. In 37 international matches for the Dutch, Klaassen has scored 10 goals. The 29-year-old, who began his professional career in 2011, has played most of his career with Ajax of the Eredivisie Division. After playing the first six years of his career there, he returned in 2020-21. Over the past three seasons, he has scored 30 goals in 110 appearances. He has 102 career goals in 393 appearances, including 291 with Ajax.

Why you should back Qatar

Qatar has a number of explosive options on offense, with four players with 20 or more goals in international competition. Leading the way is forward Almoez Ali, who has participated in 86 matches for Qatar, scoring 42 goals. The 26-year-old began his professional career in 2015, and for the past seven seasons has played for Al-Duhail Sports Club in the Qatar Stars League. In 25 appearances in 2021-22, Ali scored 11 times, and he has registered 63 career goals in 208 appearances.

Also helping lead the team is team captain and forward Hassan Al-Haydos. In a team-high 170 appearances, the 31-year-old has recorded 36 goals. Since 2006, he has played for Al-Sadd of the Qatar Stars League. He had eight goals in 26 matches last season and has six seasons of double-digit goal scoring, including 17 in 2014-15.

How to make Qatar vs. Netherlands picks

The model has taken an in-depth look at the Netherlands vs. Qatar match from every angle. It likes the value of the Under 3.5 goals and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's FIFA World Cup 2022 picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Netherlands vs. Qatar? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the model that hit 56% of its Champions League picks, and find out.