The Netherlands return to the world's biggest stage on Monday when they take on Senegal in their opening match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Dutch failed to qualify in 2018, but they come in on a 15-game unbeaten run and are the favorite to win Group A. They face a Senegal squad that is without its best player but comes in as the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion. The Netherlands are eighth in the FIFA world rankings, while Senegal are 18th, and the teams have never faced each other. The Dutch reached the semifinals at the 2014 World Cup and have advanced from the group stage in all 10 appearances. Senegal are making their third appearance, and they failed to advance in 2018 but reached the quarterfinals in 2002.

Netherlands vs. Senegal spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-170)

Netherlands vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Senegal money line: Netherlands -175, Senegal +550, Draw +265

SEN: Senegal have a 13-4 advantage in goals over their past 10 competitive matches.

NED: The Netherlands have outscored their opponents 25-8 in their past 10 official matches.

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch haven't lost a match since a 2-0 setback to the Czech Republic in the Round of 16 at Euros 2020, in June 2021. They have gone 11-4-0 since then, outscoring their opponents 41-13. Memphis Depay will miss at least this game because of injury, and that will be a significant blow, as he has scored 42 goals in 81 international matches. But Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn can pick up the slack, as both are having excellent seasons in the Dutch Eredivisie. Gakpo has scored a league-high nine goals with PSV Eindhoven, and Bergwijn has eight (T-2) with Ajax.

The Netherlands also play stout defense, with captain Virgil Van Dijk an imposing presence in the middle. The 6-foot-4 defender is having an off year with Liverpool but should be motivated with this likely his last chance at World Cup glory. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is the maestro of the Oranje attack, dictating the pace and controlling the ball. The Dutch won a Nations League group that included Belgium, Poland and Wales, scoring 14 goals and conceding six in six matches.

Why you should back Senegal

Senegal are a tough team to break down, and they have posted six clean sheets in their past eight competitive matches. Sadio Mane was hoping to be ready for the 2022 World Cup, but a lingering injury will cause him to miss out. That's a huge blow, but there are plenty of other talented players in the squad. Manager Aliou Cisse is likely to lock things down in the back, counting on captain Kalidou Koulibaly to play his physical game in front of Edouard Mendy. The 30-year-old lost his No. 1 goalkeeper job with Chelsea but remains a top talent.

Senegal also have talent up front in Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Famara Diedhiou of Alanyaspor. Both have scored 10 international goals, and Sarr has six EPL goals, while Diedhiou scored 11 in the last Super Lig campaign. The Lions defeated a tough Egypt team that features Mohamed Salah in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, then beat them again in the World Cup qualifying playoffs. Senegal conceded just twice in their AFCON run.

