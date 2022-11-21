It's a star-studded showdown right off the bat at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when Group A favorites the Netherlands and Senegal square off on Monday. The other two teams in the group, Ecuador and host Qatar, kicked things off Sunday. Now the Dutch, a three-time finalist, make their return to the main stage against Senegal, the Africa Cup of Nations champions. The Netherlands missed the 2018 World Cup but have made 10 appearances, while Senegal failed to advance out of the group stage in Russia, which was their second time in the World Cup. These teams have never faced each other, and the Dutch are the eighth-ranked team in the world while Senegal are 18th.

Kickoff at Al Thumama Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Monday.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Senegal vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Senegal spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-145)

Netherlands vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Senegal money line: Netherlands -145, Senegal +470, Draw +240

SEN: Senegal have a 13-4 advantage in goals over their past 10 competitive matches.

NED: The Netherlands have outscored their opponents 25-8 in their past 10 official matches.

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Oranje will be without Memphis Depay, but Senegal being without Sadio Mane is going to have a much more negative impact. Depay has 42 goals in 81 international matches, but the Dutch have other options. Mane is Senegal's all-time leading scorer (34 in 93 matches), and without him the Lions will have a lot of trouble unlocking the Dutch defense. The Netherlands are on a 15-game unbeaten streak (11-4-0), a span where they have outscored their opponents 41-13. Captain Virgil Van Dijk remains an imposing presence in the middle of the Dutch defense.

Frenkie de Jong is the engine of the Dutch attack, controlling the pace and holding possession. Cody Gakpo, 23, and Steven Bergwijn, 25, can step up in the attack, and they are excelling in the Eredivisie this season. Gapko leads the league in both goals (nine) and assists (12) with PSV Eindhoven, and Bergwijn is tied for second with eight goals for Ajax. The Netherlands have advanced from the group stage in all 10 World Cups they have reached.

Why you should back Senegal

Senegal are a tough team to break down, and they have posted six clean sheets in their past eight competitive matches. Sadio Mane was hoping to be ready for the 2022 World Cup, but a lingering injury will cause him to miss out. That's a huge blow, but there are plenty of other talented players in the squad. Manager Aliou Cisse is likely to lock things down in the back, counting on captain Kalidou Koulibaly to play his physical game in front of Edouard Mendy. The 30-year-old lost his No. 1 goalkeeper job with Chelsea but remains a top talent.

Senegal also have talent up front in Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Famara Diedhiou of Alanyaspor. Both have scored 10 international goals, and Sarr has six EPL goals, while Diedhiou scored 11 in the last Super Lig campaign. The Lions defeated a tough Egypt team that features Mohamed Salah in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, then beat them again in the World Cup qualifying playoffs. Senegal conceded just twice in their AFCON run.

