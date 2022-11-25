Four days after beating Argentina in one of the most shocking upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia will try to prove that the victory was not a fluke when the Saudis face Poland in a Group C match at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday. Saudi Arabia, ranked No. 51 in the world, rallied from a 1-0 deficit to knock off Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. The win put the Green Falcons within striking distance of advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup for just the second time. Meanwhile, Poland is coming off a scoreless draw against Mexico in their 2022 World Cup opener.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia spread: Poland -0.5 (-140)

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia over/under: 2.5 goals

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia money line: Poland -130; Saudi Arabia +375; Draw +255

POL: Robert Lewandowski leads La Liga with 13 goals this season

leads La Liga with 13 goals this season KSA: Saudi Arabia had five clean sheets in nine World Cup qualifying matches

Why you should back Poland

The Poles have one of the best players in the world in Robert Lewandowski. The 34-year-old striker for Barcelona and the reigning two-time winner of the Best FIFA Men's Player award, Lewandowski has dominated La Liga so far this season with a league-best 13 goals, five more than his closest pursuer. In 135 career matches for Poland, he has scored a record 76 goals.

In addition, Poland faces a Saudi Arabia team that entered the 2022 World Cup in poor form. Prior to Monday's match, the Saudis had just two wins in their previous 10 matches. Those wins came against North Macedonia (ranked No. 65 in the world) and Iceland (No. 62).

Why you should back Saudi Arabia

The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning upset against Argentina, and they'll enter Saturday's clash full of confidence. With a victory over Poland, Saudi Arabia will clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

Salem Al-Dawsari scored the game-winning goal against Argentina, and he was an intricate part in helping Saudi Arabia reach the 2022 World Cup. In fact, Al-Dawsari scored seven goals in 13 World Cup qualifiers for the Saudis. He'll now look to break down a Poland defense that gave up 12 goals in the UEFA Nations League group stage earlier this year.

