Two days after Cristiano Ronaldo and his club team, Manchester United, agreed to part ways, he and Portugal square off against Ghana on Thursday in the Group H opener for both teams at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Prior to the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo accused United of betrayal and took shots at manager Erik ten Hag and the club's management in an interview with Piers Morgan. United moved quickly to terminate his contract based on breach of contract. On Thursday, Ronaldo and Portugal face a Ghana team that returns to the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018.

Portugal vs. Ghana spread: Portugal -1.5 (+115)

Portugal vs. Ghana over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. Ghana money line: Portugal -245; Ghana +750; Draw +330

POR: Cristiano Ronaldo has the most career international goals (117) of all time

GHA: André Ayew has 125 goals in 439 matches for his club teams

Why you should back Portugal

The Portuguese have a plethora of world class attacking talent. In addition to Ronaldo, Portugal feature midfielders Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves, who all are proven scorers in the Premier League. In a friendly against Nigeria last week to prepare for Qatar, Portugal won 4-0, with Fernandes scoring a brace.

In addition, Portugal face a Ghana team that has struggled against quality opponents. The Black Stars have won just three of their last 13 games against teams ranked in the top 100 in the world. Portugal enter the 2022 World Cup ranked No. 9.

Why you should back Ghana

The Black Stars have an experienced goal scorer in André Ayew. A 32-year-old winger, Ayew is the captain of the team and has 125 goals in 439 matches for his club teams. He also has scored 23 goals in 110 matches for Ghana since his debut in 2007.

In addition, Ghana has a playmaking midfielder in Thomas Partey. A 29-year-old who plays for Arsenal, Partey has 13 goals in 40 appearances for Ghana. This season in the Premier League, Arsenal are undefeated in the 11 games he has played.

