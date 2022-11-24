Cristiano Ronaldo begins the final World Cup of his storied career when he and Portugal square off against Ghana on Thanksgiving in the teams' Group H opener at the 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. The 37-year-old Ronaldo has scored in each of his four World Cup appearances (seven goals total) and can become the only player in World Cup history to score in five World Cups with a goal in Qatar. On Thursday Ronaldo and Portugal face a Ghana team that returns to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. ET. Portugal are the -295 favorites (risk $295 to win $100) in the latest Portugal vs. Ghana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Ghana the +850 underdogs. A draw is priced at +380. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Ghana vs. Portugal picks or World Cup 2022 predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Portugal vs. Ghana from every angle and just revealed his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Ghana vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Ghana spread: Portugal -1.5 (+100)

Portugal vs. Ghana over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. Ghana money line: Portugal -295; Ghana +850; Draw +380

POR: Cristiano Ronaldo has the most career international goals (117) of all time

GHA: André Ayew has 125 goals in 439 matches for his club teams

Portugal vs. Ghana picks: See picks here



Why you should back Portugal

The Portuguese enter the World Cup in sharp form. On Nov. 17, they tuned up for the tournament with a decisive 4-0 victory over Nigeria. Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the first half, and Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario added late goals. Portugal had 61% of possession in the game and outshot Ghana 12-4.

In addition, the Portuguese face a Ghana team that struggled earlier this year in a tournament setting. In the African Cup of Nations in January, Ghana finished at the bottom of Group C behind Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Islands. The team earned only one point in three matches.

Why you should back Ghana

The Black Stars have an experienced goal scorer in André Ayew. A 32-year-old winger, Ayew is the captain of the team and has 125 goals in 439 matches for his club teams. He also has scored 23 goals in 110 matches for Ghana since his debut in 2007.

In addition, Ghana has a playmaking midfielder in Thomas Partey. A 29-year-old who plays for Arsenal, Partey has 13 goals in 40 appearances for Ghana. This season in the Premier League, Arsenal are undefeated in the 11 games he has played.

How to make Ghana vs. Portugal picks

Green has analyzed Portugal vs. Ghana, and while he is leaning Over the total, he has locked in two best bets, including one that pays plus money. He's only sharing his 2022 World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Portugal vs. Ghana? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Ghana vs. Portugal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.