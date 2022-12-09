Morocco will try to continue their storybook run on Saturday when they face Portugal in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Thumama, Qatar. Morocco were surprising winners of Group F, which included 2018 runner-up Croatia and Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world. They knocked off 2010 World Cup champions Spain on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in Tuesday's Round of 16 match. This is the Atlas Lions' sixth World Cup and their first time advancing to the quarterfinals. Portugal annihilated Switzerland 6-1 on Monday. The Portuguese still have the world's top all-time international goal-scorer in Cristiano Ronaldo, but it was the youngsters who led the attack in Tuesday's rout.

Morocco vs. Portugal spread: Portugal -0.5 (-155)

Morocco vs. Portugal over/under: 2.5 goals

Morocco vs. Portugal moneyline: Morocco +440, Portugal -145, Draw +255

MOR: Morocco have allowed one goal or fewer in 14 of their past 17 matches

POR: Portugal have scored two or more goals in nine of their past 13 matches

Why you should back Portugal

The talk of Tuesday was the absence of Ronaldo from the starting 11, but the move more than paid off as 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos recorded a hat trick. The young Benfica star leads the Portuguese Primeira Liga with nine goals in 11 matches for the league leaders. He has played just four matches with the national squad. Portugal appears to have been motivated by the 2-1 loss to South Korea on a stoppage-time goal in the group-stage finale. Their only other losses in 2022 (9-1-3) have been 1-0 to Spain and 1-0 to the Swiss team they demolished Tuesday.

Portugal put nine of their 15 shots on target in the Round of 16 match, while Morocco have put just 10 on net in the entire tournament. The Atlas Lions also are averaging just 33% possession, while Portugal have been at 60 or more in three of four. The exception was Tuesday's rout. Before the explosion of Ramos, Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United was the expected star, and he scored both goals against Uruguay in the group stage.

Why you should back Morocco

The Atlas Lions were impenetrable on Tuesday. That was a continuation of their recent form, as captain Romain Saiss popped up everywhere he was needed. Nayef Aguerd pairs with Saiss in the middle of a back four that clogs shooting and passing lanes immediately. La Roja had a 13-6 advantage in shots but put just one on target, while Morocco had two on net. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou didn't allow a goal on three penalties against Spain and should come in on a major high. He has 28 clean sheets in his 47 starts for Morocco, including six of the past seven.

Right back Achraf Hakimi is one of the fastest players in the World Cup and will try to wreak havoc down the wing. Noussair Mazraoui should do the same on the other side, and attackers Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri are more than capable of scoring. They have combined for 35 international goals, both in the nation's top 10 all-time.

