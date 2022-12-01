South Korea have their back against the wall and will need a win and some help if they are to reach the Round of 16 when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a 2022 World Cup Group H matchup on Friday. South Korea opened group play with a disappointing 0-0 tie with Uruguay before suffering a 3-2 loss to Ghana on Monday. Portugal, meanwhile, took charge of the group with a 3-2 win over Ghana and a 2-0 victory over Uruguay. Portugal have already clinched a spot in the Round of 16, the fourth time they have done that since 2006, the year they placed fourth.

Kickoff at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, is set for 10 a.m. ET. Portugal are -126 favorites (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest South Korea vs. Portugal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with South Korea +305 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Portugal vs. South Korea picks, you need to see the World Cup predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven soccer simulation model.

The SportsLine soccer simulation model evaluates a team's offensive and defensive capabilities based on the game situation. Then, it assigns a grade using an expected payout-to-probability ratio. The model was accurate on 56% of all picks during the Champions League group stage and returned more than $1,000 to $100 bettors on its A+ picks. It also went 17-9-2 (+526) on spread picks to start the World Cup. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Portugal vs. South Korea and just revealed its 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's soccer picks. Here are the World Cup 2022 odds and trends for South Korea vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. South Korea spread: Portugal -0.5 (-130)

Portugal vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. South Korea money line: Portugal -126, South Korea +305, Draw +290

SK: The South Koreans' best finish was fourth place at the 2002 World Cup

POR: The Portuguese took third in the 1966 World Cup, their best-ever finish

Portugal vs. South Korea picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Portugal

The Portuguese are on a three-match winning streak and would like nothing better than to sweep group play for the first time since 2006. They are led by forward and captain Ronaldo, who has been nothing short of spectacular through the years. Ronaldo has played in 193 matches for Portugal, scoring 118 goals. He opened the scoring against Ghana on a penalty kick, and has 16 goals in 23 appearances over the past two years for the national team.

Also leading the offense is midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who scored both of Portugal's goals in the win over Uruguay. The 28-year-old has 13 goals in 51 matches for the national club, with seven of those coming in 2022. For the past four seasons, he has been a member of Manchester United of the Premier League. In 146 matches with United, he has scored 53 goals, including three in 20 appearances in 2022-23.

Why you should back South Korea

Although the South Koreans have found the going rough so far in the group stage, they still have a formidable club. Cho Gue-sung has all of South Korea's offense, with two goals scored in the loss to Ghana. The 24-year-old forward already has six goals in 18 appearances for the national team. Since going pro in 2019, he has registered 52 goals in 132 appearances in both the K League 1 and 2. This past season for the Gimcheon Sangmu of K League 1, he scored 22 goals in 51 matches.

Midfielder and captain Son Heung-min is the team's leading scorer, with 35 goals in 106 appearances for the national team. He has registered five goals in 2022, including one in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, and four in international friendly matches. Since turning pro in 2009-10, the 30-year-old has registered 186 goals in 515 appearances. In eight seasons with Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League, he has scored 136 times in 344 matches.

How to make South Korea vs. Portugal picks

The model is going Over 2.5 goals and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's FIFA World Cup 2022 picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Portugal vs. South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the model that's off to a hot start on its World Cup picks, and find out.