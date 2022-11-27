Group H is featured in the final match of Monday's slate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lusail Iconic Stadium hosts a battle between Portugal and Uruguay. Portugal opened group play with a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Uruguay finished with a scoreless draw against South Korea on the same day, putting the squad in a more desperate position.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Portugal are -102 favorites on the money line (risk $102 to win $100) in the latest Uruguay vs. Portugal odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Uruguay are +310 underdogs, a draw is priced at +220, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Portugal vs. Uruguay money line: POR -102, Draw +220, URU +310

Portugal vs. Uruguay spread: Portugal -0.5 (-110)

Portugal vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 goals

POR: Leads Group H with three points

URU: Defeated Portugal in 2018 World Cup

Why you should back Portugal



Portugal showed brilliance in the opening match and would clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a victory. Furthermore, Portugal can clinch the top spot in the group with a win and draw between Ghana and South Korea. The center of attention for Portugal is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the all-time leader with 118 international goals. That includes a goal in the opener against Ghana, and that placed Ronaldo in rarified air as the first men's player to score in five different World Cups.

Portugal are loaded with talent, including goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao in the opener against Ghana. Portugal also won the World Cup opener for the first time since 2006 and lofty expectations are in place.

Why you should back Uruguay

Uruguay topped Portugal in a Round of 16 meeting during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Though Uruguay finished a scoreless draw in the opener, two shots hit the post and Uruguay out-shot South Korea by three attempts. Uruguay are two-time World Cup champions and have advanced out of the group stage in the last three World Cup competitions.

Uruguay have tremendous experience, including legendary figures in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, and Uruguay are superior on defense. Uruguay have seven clean sheets in the last eight matches, and Portugal's defense appeared to be vulnerable in the first match.

