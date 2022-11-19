The 2022 World Cup finally begins on Sunday when host Qatar takes on Ecuador in a Group A match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. As host, Qatar was guaranteed a spot in the 32-team field. The Qataris, who are ranked No. 50 in the world, are making their inaugural appearance in the World Cup. This year's tournament is the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Ecuador advanced to the 2022 World Cup by finishing fourth in the difficult CONMEBOL, behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. The Ecuadorians are No. 44 in the world.

Qatar vs. Ecuador spread: Ecuador -0.5 (+140)

Qatar vs. Ecuador over/under: 1.5 goals

Qatar vs. Ecuador money line: Ecuador +140, Qatar +220, Draw +200

ECU: Ecuador have recorded a shutout in each of their last six games

QAT: Qatar is making its first-ever appearance in the World Cup

Why you should back Ecuador



The Ecuadorians have a solid young core. Moises Caicedo, a 21-year-old defensive midfielder who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League, links the defense with the attack and is expected to receive interest from Europe's elite clubs soon. Pervis Estupinan, a 24-year-old fullback who also plays for Brighton, is dangerous going forward but also capable of shutting down an opponent's attack on the flank.

In addition, Ecuador have been difficult to beat this year. In 10 matches in 2022, the Ecuadorians have lost only once, at Paraguay in World Cup qualifying. The results included draws against Brazil and Argentina, two of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.

Why you should back Qatar

The Qataris have a prolific goal scorer in Almoez Ali. A 26-year-old striker, Ali has 41 international goals. He was the team's top scorer at both the 2019 Asian Cup and the 2021 Gold Cup.

In addition, Qatar enter the opening match of the 2022 World Cup on a bit of a roll. The Qataris have won each of their last five matches (versus Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Albania), which have all taken place since Oct. 13. They allowed just two goals over those five games.

