Teams that lost their opening match in the 2022 World Cup will look to earn a much-needed three points when host Qatar and Senegal face off against each other in a Group A match on Friday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. On Sunday Qatar, which are ranked No. 50 in the world, looked punchless in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament. The Qataris became the first hosts to lose their opening match of the World Cup in the history of the event. Meanwhile Senegal, ranked No. 18, dropped a 2-0 decision to the Netherlands on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. ET. Senegal are listed as -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Senegal vs. Qatar odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Qatar are +460 underdogs. A draw is +255, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



Here are several World Cup odds and betting lines for Qatar vs. Senegal:

Senegal vs. Qatar spread: Senegal -0.5 (-165)

Senegal vs. Qatar over/under: 2.5 goals

Senegal vs. Qatar money line: Senegal -150; Qatar +460; Draw +255

SEN: Senegal won 22 aerial duels in the opener against the Netherlands.

QAT: Almoez Ali has 41 international goals.

Why you should back Senegal

Senegal have one of the best goalkeepers in the planet in Edouard Mendy. The 30-year-old keeper for Chelsea helped the Blues win the Champions League and the Super Cup in 2021. For his efforts he earned the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award.

In addition, Senegal face a Qatar team that generated few scoring opportunities in the tournament opener on Sunday. Despite playing in front of the home crowd, the Qataris managed just five shots total and zero shots on goal in the 2-0 loss to Ecuador. The defeat could've been worse as an early Ecuador goal was negated by a marginal offside penalty.

Why you should back Qatar

The Qataris have a prolific goal scorer in Almoez Ali. A 26-year-old striker, Ali has 41 international goals. He was the team's top scorer at both the 2019 Asian Cup and the 2021 Gold Cup. On Sunday Ali provided the team its best chances to score though unsuccessfully.

Qatar face a Senegal team that will be missing its best player, Sadio Mane. The 30-year-old forward for Bayern Munich is out for the tournament with a tendon injury that will require surgery. Mane's absence was evident in Senegal's opening loss to the Netherlands, in which Senegal managed just four shots on goal, converting none.

