We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with only two groups left on the docket for Friday. So far, France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. Only one spot left to claim on Friday as we wrap up the group stage of the World Cup.

Looking at tiebreakers, the start is simple with the team that has the most points advancing. If two teams are level on points then it will go to their overall goal difference. If they still can't be split, next up the team that has scored the most goals will be the side to advance. The rules will then be reapplied with only the head-to-head match between the two teams that are tied. So the point total in those matches is next followed by goal difference in head-to-head play and goals scored. If they make it the entire way through and can't be split it finally goes to the fair play system.

The fair play system will see the team with the fewest penalties in matches advance. So a team loses a point per yellow card, three points for each red card caused by a second yellow card, four points for a straight red card and if a yellow is followed by a straight red card it will count as five points.

Here are the groups including all groups that have played two matches

Group A

GROUP A MP W-D-L GD PTS Netherlands 3 2-1-0 +4 7 Senegal 3 2-0-1 +1 6 Ecuador 3 1-1-1 +1 4 Qatar 3 0-0-3 -6 0

Netherlands: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Senegal: Second place.

Second place. Ecuador: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Qatar: Eliminated.

Group B

GROUP B MP W-D-L GD PTS England 3 2-1-0 +7 7 United States 3 1-2-0 1 5 Iran 3 1-0-2 -3 3 Wales 3 0-1-2 -5 1

England: Group Winners.

Group Winners. United States: Second place.

Second place. Iran: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Wales: Eliminated.

Group C

GROUP C MP W-D-L GD PTS Argentina 3 2-1-0 +3 6 Poland 3 1-1-1 0 4 Mexico 3 1-1-1 -1 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1-0-2 -2 3

Argentina: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Poland: Second Place.

Second Place. Mexico: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Saudi Arabia: Eliminated.

Group D





GROUP D MP W-D-L GD PTS France 3 2-0-1 +3 6 Australia 3 2-0-1 -1 6 Tunisia 3 1-1-1 0 4 Denmark 3 0-1-2 -2 1

France: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Australia: Second place.

Second place. Tunisia: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Denmark: Eliminated.

Group E





GROUP E MP W-D-L GD PTS Japan 3 2-0-1 +1 6 Spain 3 1-1-1 +6 4 Germany 3 1-1-1 +1 4 Costa Rica 3 1-0-2 -8 3

Japan: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Spain: Second place.

Second place. Germany: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Costa Rica: Eliminated.

Group F





GROUP F MP W-D-L GD PTS Morocco 3 2-1-0 +3 7 Croatia 3 1-2-0 +3 5 Belgium 3 1-1-1 -1 4 Canada 3 0-0-3 -5 0

Morocco: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Croatia: Second place.

Second place. Belgium: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Canada: Eliminated.

Group G

GROUP G MP W-D-L GD PTS Brazil 2 2-0-0 +3 6 Switzerland 2 1-0-1 0 3 Cameroon 2 0-1-1 -1 1 Serbia 2 0-1-1 -2 1

Brazil: Through to the last 16, can win the group with a win or draw versus Cameroon or a Switzerland loss.

Through to the last 16, can win the group with a win or draw versus Cameroon or a Switzerland loss. Switzerland: Can make the last 16 with a win or draw versus Serbia. Can win the group with a win, a Brazil loss, and making up the goal difference of three.

Can make the last 16 with a win or draw versus Serbia. Can win the group with a win, a Brazil loss, and making up the goal difference of three. Cameroon: Can make the last 16 with a win versus Brazil and a Switzerland loss. Can also make the last 16 with a win versus Brazil by more than one goal and a draw between Switzerland and Serbia.

Can make the last 16 with a win versus Brazil and a Switzerland loss. Can also make the last 16 with a win versus Brazil by more than one goal and a draw between Switzerland and Serbia. Serbia: Can make the last 16 with a win versus Switzerland and a Cameroon loss.

Group H

GROUP H MP W-D-L GD PTS Portugal 3 2-0-1 +2 6 Korea Republic 3 1-1-1 0 4 Uruguay 3 1-1-1 0 4 Ghana 3 1-0-2 -2 3

Portugal: Group winners.

Group winners. Ghana: Second place on goal difference.

Second place on goal difference. Uruguay: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Ghana: Eliminated.

Bracket