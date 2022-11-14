The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.
Here is the entire schedule:
Group stage schedule
Games on Fox, FS1, FS2, Telemundo or NBC Universo can be streamed via fuboTV (Get access now). (All times U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, Nov. 20
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Monday, Nov. 21
England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Friday, Nov. 25
Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
England vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m on FS1 and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Thursday, Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo
Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!)
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Round of 16
All times Eastern
Saturday, Dec. 3
Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Sunday, Dec. 4
Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo
Monday, Dec. 5
Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Third Place
Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
Final
Sunday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo