Friday brings the final slate of group play at the 2022 World Cup. In the second window of games, Serbia take on Switzerland in a pivotal Group G match for both sides. Serbia must win to advance, bringing a sense of urgency. Switzerland is in need of a draw, which keys interesting dynamics in this high-stress setting.

Kickoff from Doha is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Serbia are +160 favorites on the money line (risk $100 to win $160) in the latest Serbia vs. Switzerland odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Switzerland are +170 underdogs, a draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Serbia vs. Switzerland money line: Serbia +160, Switzerland +170, Draw +225

Serbia vs. Switzerland spread: Serbia -0.5 (+155)

Serbia vs. Switzerland over-under: 2.5 goals

SER: Haven't made the Round of 16 at the World Cup since 1998

SWI: Reached Round of 16 in 2018

Why you should back Serbia

Serbia have clear expectations. Serbia must win to advance, and they are more than capable of exploding on offense. Manager Dragan Stojkovic keys an attacking, aggressive style, and Serbia put up 17 shots and three goals against Cameroon in the last match.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Strahinja Pavlovic scored in that match, and Mitrovic is one of the more dangerous creators in the sport. In addition to his World Cup goal, Mitrovic picked up eight goals in eight World Cup qualifying matches, and he has 52 goals in the last 56 matches with Fulham, including nine goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season.

Why you should back Switzerland

Switzerland have the inherent edge of not having the pressure to win, but rather to draw. A loss would eliminate Switzerland, but the Swiss are comfortable in defense mode. Switzerland held Brazil without a goal for well over 80 minutes in the last match before eventually succumbing in a 1-0 defeat.

Switzerland have a very strong middle, including standout keeper Yann Sommer. The majority of Switzerland's top XI is loaded with players with well over 30 caps. Switzerland are also strong in possession and the squad has encouraging chemistry that can keep things together under pressure.

