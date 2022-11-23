Spain will be looking to put a string of disappointments behind them when they open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on Wednesday at Al Thumama Stadium. The teams are in Group E with Germany and Japan, who will be wrapping up their match not long before this one, so they need to start strong. Spain are the 2010 World Cup champions, and they also won Euro 2008 and 2012 during an impressive run for the national team. But they have faltered in their past two World Cups, failing to advance in 2014 as reigning champions and losing in the Round of 16 to host Russia in 2018. The Spaniards still have plenty of veterans but are injecting young talent and seeking a true scoring threat. Costa Rica, one of Concacaf's top teams, have recent victories against Canada and the USMNT, and they will play a fierce defensive game.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET in Al Thumama, Qatar. Spain are the -600 favorites (risk $600 to win $100) in the latest Spain vs. Costa Rica odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Costa Rica are +1700 underdogs, a draw is priced at +575, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Spain vs. Costa Rica spread: Spain -2.5 (+135)

Spain vs. Costa Rica over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Costa Rica money line: Spain -600, Costa Rica +1700, Draw +575

ESP: La Roja have eight clean sheets in their past 16 competitive games.

CRC: The Costa Ricans have scored 11 goals in their past six matches overall.

Why you should back Spain

La Roja have experience, but they also have some young stars, and midfielder Pedri has the potential to be a breakout star at the tournament. The 19-year-old has three goals in 14 matches with Barcelona, and his tempo and vision could be the difference for a team that has struggled to score. There are plenty of talented options up front, with Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata and Ansu Fati all capable of brilliance. Morata has 27 goals in 57 international matches and scored the only goal in a 1-0 Nations League victory against Portugal in September.

Torres has 13 goals in 31 international appearances, and Fati has two in five matches. They also are among the many national-team players who play for Barcelona, including the entire midfield. Captain Sergio Busquets and Gavi should join Pedri there, and Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba will provide protection for goalkeeper Unai Simon. Spain will hold the ball throughout and come in off a 3-1 friendly victory against Jordan where they held 74% possession.

Why you should back Costa Rica

Los Ticos started slowly in Concacaf qualifying, going 1-3-3 in their first seven matches. Then they caught fire and went 6-1-0 the rest of the way. They are a veteran squad, with 11 players with at least 50 caps. Celso Borges (155) and captain Bryan Ruiz (147) are the all-time leaders in international appearances. The Costa Ricans will protect the goal, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas should play a huge role. The 35-year-old has a career save percentage of 75.9, and losing his top spot to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG will be motivation to put on a show.

Costa Rica have nine goals and three clean sheets during a five-game unbeaten run. They reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2014, winning a group that featured England, Italy and Uruguay. They lost to the Netherlands on penalties after a 0-0 draw. The defensive focus puts pressure on the attackers to capitalize on minimal chances, but Joel Campbell and Anthony Contreras can cash in. Campbell has 25 goals in 119 appearances, and the 22-year-old Contreras has two in five matches.

