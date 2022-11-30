The top spot in the group is up for grabs, and Spain and Japan will be among the teams trying to seize it when they meet in a Group E finale on Thursday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Spaniards lead the group with four points, with Japan and Costa Rica just a point behind, and dangerous Germany have a chance despite sitting on one point. The Spaniards crushed Costa Rica 7-0 in the opener but slumped to a 1-1 draw with the Germans. Japan pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against Germany before losing to Los Ticos 1-0.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spain as the -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) in its latest Japan vs. Spain odds. Japan are +750 underdogs, a draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Spain vs. Japan picks, make sure you check out the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Japan vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Japan spread: Spain -1.5 (+100)

Spain vs. Japan over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Japan money line: Japan +750, Spain -250, Draw +340

JPN: Japan have outscored their opponents 29-10 in 16 games in 2022.

ESP: Spain have a 26-8 goal advantage in 11 matches this calendar year.

Why you should back Spain

La Roja showed against Costa Rica how dominant they can be, with players like Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio all dangerous finishers. Torres scored twice as the Spaniards held the ball for a World Cup record 82% of the match. Morata also had a goal in the opener and had the only tally as Spain held the ball for 65% of the matchup with Germany. Their possession game should limit the chances of Japan's attack. The Samurai Blue have seven shots on target in the two games, while Spain have allowed just 11 total shots, four on net.

Spain are 7-3-1 since the start of 2022, with the only loss coming against a Switzerland team they had beaten earlier in the Nations League. They have victories against the likes of Portugal and Czech Republic over that span. Spain went 6-1-1 in qualifying to win their group with a 15-5 advantage in goals. Torres scored four in those eight matches, and Morata and three other players had two apiece. The midfield of captain Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi is the perfect balance of the veteran savvy of Busquets and the creativity and flair of the two young stars. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Japan

The Blue Samurai are at their best when they can sit back and spring breakout counters, so they were at a disadvantage against Costa Rica. Against a Spain side that will be more than happy to hold possession, they will be back in their comfort zone. They held the ball for just 26 percent of the match, but Takuma Asano and Ritsu Doan scored late to finish the shocking victory against the powerhouse Germans. Asano has eight international goals in 29 games, while Takumi Minamino is the leader with 17 in 46 matches but is fighting to find his form.

Midfielder Daichi Kamada has 12 goals in 20 matches in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and has six goals in 24 international matches. Japan won all eight games in second-round AFC qualifying, with an astonishing 46-2 scoring advantage. They went 7-1-2 in the third round to qualify. Spain have a World Cup title, but Japan have been on this stage before and reached the knockout round in 2018. They led 2-0 against Belgium in the Round of 16 before losing 3-2. They entered this tournament on a run of five straight clean sheets in official matches. See which team to pick here.

