Only two rounds remain in a World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. One hat trick has been scored, and it was from an unlikely source, with Goncalo Ramos finding the net three times as he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting lineup. Fifteen braces have been scored, and the latest saw Kylian Mbappe power France to the last eight of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Poland. That brace put Mbappe in the driver's seat for the World Cup Golden Boot.

Jordan Pickford has been joined by Yassine Bounou atop the clean sheet leaderboard after Morocco's impressive performances during the World Cup. Antoine Griezmann has joined Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes atop the assist leaderboard with three while pushing France into the last four teams standing in the tournament. Nayef Aguerd has also taken the dubious record of scoring the first own goal of this World Cup but was quickly joined by Manuel Neuer as Germany crashed out at the group stage despite defeating Costa Rica 4-2.

Throughout the tournament, we will be tracking some of the most notable stats in Qatar, including the race for the Golden Boot and leaders for assists and clean sheets.

World Cup statistics

Matches played: 60/64

Total goals scored: 158

Goals per match: 2.63

Minutes per goal: 34.2

Braces scored: 16

Hat tricks scored: 1

Own goals: 3

Penalty kick success rate: 68.4% (13/19)

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

Kylian Mbappé FRA • F • #10 Goals 5 Assists 3

Assists

Antoine Griezmann FRA • F • #7 Assists 3

Harry Kane ENG • F • #9 Assists 3

Bruno Fernandes POR • M • #8 Assists 3

Clean sheets

Yassine Bounou MAR • GK • #1 Clean sheets 3