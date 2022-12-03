ferran-torres-getty.png
The group stage is complete in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. Fourteen braces have been scored, and the Golden Boot race is getting tight as Lionel Messi of Argentina joined the ranks after the 2-1 win over Australia in the knockout stage.

The clean sheet leaderboard is hard to separate while Harry Kane has regained his spot atop the assist leaderboard with three. Nayef Aguerd has also taken the dubious record of scoring the first own goal of this World Cup but was quickly joined by Manuel Neuer as Germany crashed out at the group stage despite defeating Costa Rica 4-2.

World Cup statistics

  • Matches played: 50/64
  • Total goals scored: 127
  • Goals per match: 2.54
  • Minutes per goal: 35.43
  • Braces scored: 14
  • Hat tricks scored: 0
  • Own goals: 3
  • Penalty kick success rate: 64.3% (9/14) 

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

headshot-image
Lionel Messi
ARG • F • #10
Goals3
Assists1


headshot-image
Álvaro Morata
ESP • F • #7
Goals3
Assists1
headshot-image
Kylian Mbappé
FRA • F • #10
Goals3
Assists1
headshot-image
Marcus Rashford
ENG • F • #11
Goals3
headshot-image
Cody Gakpo
NED • F • #8
Goals3
headshot-image
Enner Valencia
ECU • F • #13
Goals3

Assists

headshot-image
Harry Kane
ENG • F • #9
Assists3

Clean sheets

Morocco have kept two clean sheets but used different keepers for each. Yassine Bounou versus Croatia and Munir Mohand Mohamedi versus Belgium.

headshot-image
Thibaut Courtois
BEL • GK • #1
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Dominik Livakovic
CRO • GK • #1
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Sergio Rochet
URU • GK • #23
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Emi Martínez
ARG • GK • #23
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Aymen Dahmen
TUN • GK • #16
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Wojciech Szczesny
POL • GK • #1
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Alisson
BRA • GK • #1
Clean Sheets2
headshot-image
Matt Turner
USA • G
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Jordan Pickford
ENG • GK • #1
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Andries Noppert
NED • GK • #23
Clean sheets2