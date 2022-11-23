Switzerland look to start the 2022 FIFA World Cup in strong fashion when they square off against Cameroon in their Group G opener on Thursday. Switzerland have advanced to the knockout stage in four of their last five appearances in the tournament but have not reached the quarterfinals since hosting the event in 1954. Cameroon did not qualify for the competition in 2018 and have made it past the group stage just once in their seven opportunities, appearing in the quarters in 1990.

Kickoff at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar is set for 5 a.m. ET. The Swiss are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Switzerland vs. Cameroon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Cameroonians +420 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Cameroon vs. Switzerland picks, be sure to check out the 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Switzerland vs. Cameroon spread: Switzerland -0.5 (-140)

Switzerland vs. Cameroon over/under: 2.5 goals

Switzerland vs. Cameroon money line: Switzerland -135, Cameroon +420, Draw +240

SWI: The Swiss received goals from 12 different players during World Cup qualifying

CAM: The Cameroonians have lost their last six World Cup matches

Why you should back Switzerland



The Swiss failed to score in their friendly against Ghana last Thursday but outscored their opponents 5-2 during a three-game winning streak that preceded the 2-0 loss. Breel Embolo was a big contributor during the run, tallying in back-to-back 2-1 victories over Spain and the Czech Republic. The 25-year-old forward led Switzerland with three goals and added three assists in only four World Cup qualifying matches.

Among the other players from which Switzerland will be looking for offense is Noah Okafor. The 22-year-old winger has scored twice in nine career games for the Swiss and has netted seven goals in 14 matches for RB Salzburg of the Austrian Bundesliga this season. Defender Manuel Akanji also is capable of contributing as he recorded a goal in Switzerland's 2-1 triumph over Spain in September.

Why you should back Cameroon

The Cameroonians haven't scored much lately, but they also haven't allowed many goals. They have permitted just one goal in each of their last three games and more than one only once in their past nine contests. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting shared the team lead with three goals in six World Cup qualifying matches and scored in Cameroon's 1-1 draw against Panama in a friendly last Friday.

The 33-year-old forward is having a solid season for Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga, scoring six goals in 10 contests. Fellow forward Karl Toko Ekambi also scored three times during qualifying play. The 30-year-old has scored in two of his last three outings for Cameroon.

