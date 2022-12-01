A berth in the knockout stage will be on the line when Ghana and Uruguay meet to close out their Group H runs on Friday at the 2022 World Cup. A win would send either team through. Ghana can also advance with a draw unless South Korea beats Portugal in the other Group H match, while Uruguay will need tiebreakers in their favor if both they and South Korea wins. Ghana enter this match after losing 3-2 to the Portuguese last Thursday and then beating the South Koreans by the same score on Monday. Uruguay played to a 0-0 draw and were beaten 2-0 by Portugal on those matchdays. The Portuguese have already clinched their spot in the knockout stage, and Ghana and Uruguay will fight hard to join them.

Ghana vs. Uruguay spread: Uruguay -0.5 (-135)

Ghana vs. Uruguay spread: over/under 2.5 goals

Ghana vs. Uruguay money line: Uruguay -140, Ghana +390, Draw +265

GHA: Ghana's previous best World Cup finish was a berth in the 2010 quarterfinals, where they were beaten by Uruguay

URU: Uruguay have won two World Cups (1930 and 1950) and finished fourth three times (1954, 1970, 2010). They reached the quarterfinals in 2018.

Why you should back Ghana

The Black Stars have shown in Qatar that they can score. With five goals already in hand, Ghana will be eager to dispense even more as they seek to return to knockout play for the first time since 2010. It was in 2010 that Ghana was eliminated by this same Uruguayan side in infamous fashion. Striker Luis Suarez knocked away what would have been a match-winning goal with his hands in the game's waning minutes. Suarez was subsequently sent off, and the resulting Ghanaian penalty attempt hit the crossbar. Uruguay would eventually advance on penalty kicks, sending the Black Stars home with a truly bitter taste in their mouths.

Ghana have waited 12 long years for a chance at revenge. Andre Ayew, one of the veterans of the 2010 team, is back on the world's biggest stage and has already scored in Qatar. He's joined by scoring threats like Iñaki Williams and star midfielder Thomas Partey, who all but makes the offense click. Partey has 12 goals and four assists in 40 appearances for Ghana, and has been a starter in 52 of his 59 appearances with Arsenal. Mohammaed Kudus, just 21 years old, has already found the back of the net twice.

Why you should back Uruguay

La Celeste bring serious pedigree to the table. While Uruguay have yet to score in Qatar, the side entered the World Cup as the No. 14 team in FIFA's global rankings and should still be considered dangerous. Uruguay bring a potent mix of veteran expertise and youthful explosiveness. Edinson Cavani, long an Uruguayan fixture with 40 goals in 88 international appearances, is still a threat to score. And yes, Suarez is also still suiting up. He's found the back of the net 40 times in 77 games for Uruguay, and given his long-standing flair for the dramatic, would all but surely love to eliminate Ghana again to send his country through to the knockout stage.

Younger players like Darwin Nuñez and Federico Valverde give La Celeste a dynamic edge. Uruguay entered the World Cup as one of the more popular underdog picks to go all the way for a reason. This is a deep, talented squad that just simply hasn't found its sea legs yet. Things could get quite interesting in a hurry if they do so against Ghana.

