Group H play in the 2022 World Cup begins on Thursday when Uruguay and South Korea collide at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Uruguay, ranked No. 14 in the world, qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing third in South American qualifying, behind Brazil and Argentina. Four years ago, the Uruguayans reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual World Cup champion France. Meanwhile, South Korea, ranked No. 28, qualified for the World Cup 2022 by finishing second in its group, behind Iran. In 2018, the Koreans failed to advance to the knockout round.

Uruguay vs. South Korea spread: Uruguay -0.5 (-130)

Uruguay vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals

Uruguay vs. South Korea money line: Uruguay -130; South Korea +400; Draw +240

URU: Fede Valverde has six goals in 14 La Liga matches this season.

KOR: The Koreans allowed just three goals in 10 matches in qualifying, the best of the group.

Why you should back Uruguay



The Uruguayans have dominated the series between the two teams. Uruguay have six wins, one loss and one draw in eight previous matches against South Korea. The countries have met twice previously at the World Cup with Uruguay winning both of those games.

In addition, the Uruguayans have one of the stars of the entire competition in Fede Valverde. The 24-year-old midfielder for Real Madrid is in the best form of his life with six goals in 14 La Liga matches. He plays with an unmatched intensity and an uncanny ability to create goals out of nothing.

Why you should back South Korea

The Koreans have a world-class forward in Son Heung-min. The 30-year-old who plays for Tottenham is the captain and undisputed leader for South Korea. He is clinical in front of goal, equally capable with both feet and also superb on set-pieces.

In addition, the Koreans have a solid defensive pairing in Kim Min-jae and Kim Young-gwon. The former, who plays for Napoli, won Serie A's Player of the Month award in September. The latter also has thrived at the club level this season, helping Ulsan win their first league trophy in 17 years. The pair helped South Korea concede just three goals in 10 matches during qualifying, the best of any team in the group.

