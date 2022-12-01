After missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the United States Men's National Team have qualified for the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Now the USMNT will take on the Netherlands with a chance to make their third quarterfinal appearance in World Cup history (1930, 2002). The Dutch won Group A over Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar while the USA bested Iran and Wales to finish second to England in Group B.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, the nation's second-largest city outside of its capital, Doha. The Netherlands are the -104 favorites (risk $104 to win $100) while the Americans are the +310 underdogs in the latest Team USA vs. Netherlands odds from Caesars Sportsbook. A draw on the 90-minute money line is priced at +230 while the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Netherlands vs. USMNT picks or World Cup 2022 predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Netherlands vs. USA from every angle and just revealed his World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Team USA vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. USMNT spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-115)

Netherlands vs. USMNT over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. USMNT 90-minute money line: Netherlands -104; USA +310; Draw +230

NED: The Dutch lead the FIFA World Cup 2022 in saves (12)

USA: Christian Pulisic has 22 goals in 55 appearances with the national team

has 22 goals in 55 appearances with the national team Netherlands vs. USMNT picks: See picks here



Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch have a red-hot goal-scorer, Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old forward for PSV has scored in each of the Netherlands' three matches so far in Qatar 2022. As of Wednesday, his three goals were tied for the most in the 2022 World Cup bracket.

In addition, the Dutch face a USA side that may not be fully healthy on Saturday. American star Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion on his game-winning goal on Tuesday, forcing him out of the game against Iran. His status is day-to-day. Also, forward Josh Sargent is dealing with a right ankle injury that forced him to exit the Iran victory in the 77th minute. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back USA

Despite having the second-youngest roster of the 32 teams that earned their way to World Cup 2022, the USMNT fought their way out of the group stage thanks to three well-organized matches defensively. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah have made the midfield and unquestionable strength for the Stars and Stripes and that reliability in the middle third anchored draws against Wales and England as well as the win over Iran.

Meanwhile, wingers Pulisic and Timothy Weah attacked the space effectively, scoring the USMNT's two goals with well-timed runs following impressive link-up play. And while Pulisic was hurt scoring his goal to send the USMNT through against Iran, he's already been on social media making it clear that he intends to play on Saturday. Pulisic is a world-class player and general difference-maker and his creativity on the ball will be paramount in the USMNT breaking through once again. See which team to pick here.

How to make picks for USA vs. Netherlands

Green has broken down this matchup from every angle. He is picking Under 2.5 goals and he has locked in two other best bets, including one that pays plus money. He's only sharing his 2022 World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Netherlands vs. USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in USMNT vs. Netherlands have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.