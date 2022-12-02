A spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup will be on the line when the United States Men's National Team and the Netherlands collide in a Round of 16 match on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. After advancing out of Group B, the Americans will go for just their second win in the knockout stage of the World Cup in the team's history. The only previous knockout stage victory came against Mexico in 2002. On Saturday, the USA meet the Netherlands, which are ranked No. 8 in the world. The winner will advance and meet either Argentina or Australia.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m. ET. Netherlands are the -112 favorites (risk $112 to win $100) in its latest USA vs. Netherlands odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the USMNT the +350 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +220. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Netherlands vs. USA from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Team USA vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. USMNT spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-115)

Netherlands vs. USMNT over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. USMNT 90-minute money line: Netherlands -112; USA +350; Draw +220

NED: The Dutch lead the FIFA World Cup 2022 in saves (12)

USA: Christian Pulisic has 22 goals in 55 appearances with the national team

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch have a world class midfielder in Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old for Barcelona is strong both in possession and in finding teammates with piercing passes. In the Netherlands' final group stage game, against Qatar, he also added his first goal in his last 37 appearances with the national team.

In addition, the Netherlands have a world class back line. Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk is the leader of a back-three, which also includes Nathan Aké of Manchester City and either Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt or Ajax's Jurrien Timber. The Dutch have allowed only one goal through three games.

Why you should back the USA

Tyler Adams has been a force for the Americans. A 23-year-old defensive midfielder who plays for Leeds United in the Premier League, Adams has been a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine throughout the tournament, tracking back to thwart opponents' attacks before they can become real threats. He has a team-high 10 tackles entering Saturday's showdown. Led by Adams, the Americans have allowed only one goal in Qatar, which came on a penalty kick.

In addition, the United States have outperformed the Dutch in multiple metrics so far in the 2022 World Cup. The Americans have taken more shots (28 to 25), created more chances (23 to 19) and completed more take-ons (22 to 12) than the Netherlands.

How to make USA vs. Netherlands picks

Green has broken down this matchup from every angle. He is picking Under 2.5 goals and he has locked in two other best bets, including one that pays plus money.

