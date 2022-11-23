After an average finish on their first exam, the U.S. Men's National Team face an even tougher test Friday when they take on England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Americans (0-1-0), who missed the 2018 World Cup, came out with purpose on Monday against Wales. They scored late in the first half but couldn't adapt to the second-half adjustments of the Welsh and came away with a disappointing 1-1 draw. England, a 2018 semifinalist, also came out on a mission in their opener against Iran, posting a dominant 6-2 victory. England are 8-1-2 all-time against the Americans, but they have never beaten them in an official competition (0-1-2), with the most recent a 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup group stage.

USMNT vs. England spread: England -0.5 (-180)

USMNT vs. England over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. England moneyline: USMNT +500, England -185, Draw +305

USA: Christian Pulisic has five goals in his past 13 USMNT matches

has five goals in his past 13 USMNT matches ENG: Harry Kane has 15 goals in his past 17 international matches

USMNT vs. England picks: See picks here



Why you should back England

The Three Lions looked determined on Monday as they try to capitalize on their immense talent on the world stage. Harry Kane won the Golden Boot with six goals in the 2018 event, and he comes in with 12 goals to rank second in the English Premier League this season. He also is aiming to surpass Wayne Rooney as England's all-time leading goal-scorer. He needs two more to tie Rooney's 53 goals.

Kane was not among the scorers Monday, but his impact was felt as he set up the star players around him. Bukayo Saka scored twice, while Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish also found the back of the net. The 19-year-old Bellingham's emergence in the middle has been a big boost. England went 8-2-0 in qualifying, with a massive 39-3 advantage in goals, and face a USA team that has struggled to score. The Americans had just one shot on target Monday, while England put seven of their 13 shots on net against Iran.

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans know they will need a sense of urgency, and they showed it in the early going Monday. Christian Pulisic and newly minted captain Tyler Adams were making plays all over the field, and it was Pulisic's perfect feed that set up the goal. Timothy Weah buried the chance with a sublime finish. England's victory Monday was their first in seven games. They went 0-3-3 as they were outscored 10-4 in their Nations League campaign, which included a 4-0 loss to Hungary.

England will be facing immense pressure throughout this tournament, while the Americans really have nothing to lose. England manager Gareth Southgate went away from his typical conservative approach against Iran, but that left the Three Lions vulnerable in the back. It was just the second time in their past 10 games that Iran scored more than once. The Americans held the ball for 59% of Monday's match with Wales, and manager Gregg Berhalter is likely to turn to players like Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson to provide more in the attack.

