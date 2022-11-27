It's now or never for the U.S. Men's National Team on Tuesday when they face Iran in their Group B finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The Americans must beat Iran to advance to the knockout round for the third time in the past four World Cups. They missed the 2018 tournament, but they have been impressive in their first two games, even if a 1-1 draw with Wales was a disappointment. They pulled off a 0-0 draw with England on Friday, but now they have to win after Iran took a 2-0 victory on Friday. The Americans have advanced to the knockout round in six of their previous 11 appearances, including 2010 and 2014 when they lost in the Round of 16.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The Americans are -107 favorites on the money line (risk $107 to win $100) in the latest USA vs. Iran odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Iran are +310 underdogs, a draw is priced at +235, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any USMNT vs. Iran picks, you need to see the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He also went 20-12 on his World Cup qualifying picks, for a return of almost $600.

Now, Eimer has broken down the USA vs. Iran matchup from every angle and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Iran vs. USA:

USMNT vs. Iran spread: USA -0.5 (-110)

USMNT vs. Iran over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Iran money line: USA -107, Iran +310, Draw +235

USA: The Americans have allowed one goal or fewer in seven of their past eight games

IRAN: The Iranians have allowed two goals or more four times in their last nine games

USMNT vs. Iran picks: See picks here



Why you should back the USMNT



The Americans have been impressive, but the scoring hasn't come yet and this would be the perfect time for it. Iran allowed seven of England's 13 shots to find the target, and six ended up in the net. They also held the ball for just 21% of the opening match and allowed Wales to hold the ball for 62% of Friday's game. The USMNT held 59% possession against Wales and 44 against England, so they should control the tempo Tuesday. The midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams was formidable on Friday, and Christian Pulisic was all over the field.

Pulisic had the best chance against England, blistering a shot off the crossbar. Iran had scored two goals in a game once in nine games in 2022 before scoring four goals over the first two here. They had three goals combined at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. The American defense has been up to the task, holding two top-20 teams without goals from the run of play. Wales scored on a penalty, and the potent England attack led by Harry Kane managed just eight shots. They have allowed more than one goal once in their past nine matches and had six clean sheets in 14 qualifying matches.

Why you should back Iran

The Iranians come off a dominant performance against the Welsh where they had a 21-10 advantage in shots despite holding the ball for just 38% of the match. They were unlucky to score just twice late in the match, as they hit the woodwork a few times and had one goal disallowed for offsides.

Both goals were scored by defenders Friday, with Rouzbeh Cheshmi getting the first on a stunning strike from the edge of the box. FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi scored both goals in the opener, and he has 30 international goals in 62 matches. Sardar Azmoun, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, hit the post on a golden chance Friday. He is third on the nation's all-time scoring list with 41 goals in 67 games. Iran have 11 players with at least 45 caps, led by captain Ehsan Hajsafi, who has made 123 appearances.

How to make USMNT vs. Iran picks

Eimer has scrutinized the USA vs. Iran match from every angle. He is taking the Under on the goal total and has another confident best bet on one side to win. He's only sharing his 2022 World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins Iran vs. USMNT in Tuesday's 2022 World Cup showdown? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the USMNT vs. Iran match, all from the soccer expert who went 20-12 on his World Cup qualifying picks, and find out.