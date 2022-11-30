The United States Men's National Team will try to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for just the third time in history when the Americans square off against the Netherlands in a 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage match on Saturday. The last time the USA reached the quarterfinals came in 2002, when the Americans beat rival Mexico in the Round of 16 before falling to Germany, 1-0, in a quarterfinal match. The only other time the Americans advanced past the Round of 16 came in the inaugural World Cup, in 1930, when they reached the semifinals of the 13-team tournament.

Netherlands vs. USMNT spread: Netherlands -0.5

Netherlands vs. USMNT over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. USMNT money line: Netherlands -110; USA +325; Draw +235

NED: The Dutch lead the FIFA World Cup 2022 in saves (12)

USA: Christian Pulisic has 22 goals in 55 appearances with the national team

Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch have a red-hot goal-scorer, Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old forward for PSV has scored in each of the Netherlands' three matches so far in Qatar 2022. As of Wednesday, his three goals were tied for the most in the 2022 World Cup bracket.

In addition, the Dutch face a USA side that may not be fully healthy on Saturday. American star Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion on his game-winning goal on Tuesday, forcing him out of the game against Iran. His status is day-to-day. Also, forward Josh Sargent is dealing with a right ankle injury that forced him to exit the Iran victory in the 77th minute. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back USA

The Americans have played solid defensively so far in Qatar. Led by goalkeeper Matt Turner, centerback Tim Ream and defensive midfielder Tyler Adams, the USMNT have conceded only one goal in three matches, and that came on a penalty kick. Turner has faced just seven shots on goal, making six saves.

In addition, Tim Weah is a goal-scoring threat for the Americans. A rocket on the right side, the 22-year-old winger for Lille scored the team's first goal of the tournament against Wales. He also appeared to have scored just before halftime against Iran, but was narrowly offside. See which team to pick here.

