The long wait is over for the United States Men's National Team, and they will open the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a match against Wales on Monday in Qatar. The Americans missed the 2018 World Cup after making seven straight, advancing out of the group stage four times and making the quarterfinals in 2002. Now they have the most talented team in recent memory, but they are also the youngest squad in this year's tournament. Wales are an experienced club, but they have not played on this stage in 64 years. They reached the quarterfinals in 1958, and the span between World Cup appearances is the widest in the event's history. The Americans and Wales are in a group with England and Iran, the only World Cup group where all four teams are in the top 20 in FIFA's world rankings.

USA: USA has an 18-7 advantage in goals in its past 10 competitive games

WAL: Wales has outscored its opponents 15-14 in its past 10 official matches

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans have a deep, talented team, and Wales are getting long in the tooth. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey carry nearly the entire load, and if the Americans are effective, they can keep the counter-attack in check. Bale might not even be able to play a full match – he has played 90 minutes just once since late March. There are few quality players in reserve, so the young Americans should have a clear edge in work rate. The USMNT have multiple players competing with top European teams (once a rarity), including Christian Pulisic with Chelsea and Weston McKennie at Juventus.

Wales went 0-1-5 in their most recent competition, the UEFA Nations League. The Americans have won once in their past five (1-2-2), but they should be close to full health. The victory was a 5-0 demolition of Grenada, when Jesus Ferreira had four goals. If he or someone like Josh Sargeant or Gio Reyna provides a spark alongside Pulisic, the USA could make a run. Pulisic had five goals in qualifying as the Americans scored 21 goals and yielded 10 in 14 games.

Why you should back Wales

The fate of Wales is likely to come down to veterans Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, and their experience is going to be a lot for the USA to handle. Bale has been one of the world's best finishers for well over a decade, and while he has tailed off dramatically the past couple of years, he is still capable of brilliant moments. His free kick to beat Ukraine in the UEFA qualifying playoff was another in a long line of huge goals. He also had the equalizer – in the 128th minute – to send the MLS Cup to penalties, where his LAFC squad prevailed over the Philadelphia Union for its first title.

The team's grit in the victory against Ukraine – in the face of massive support for the opposing side – showed the pride the Welsh are propelled by. The squad's approach under manager Rob Page is to sit back and defend while trying to spring Bale and speedy Fulham forward Dan James on counter-attacks. Wales qualified for the Euros in 2016 and 2020 and have plenty of experience against top teams. Bale and Ramsey had a hand in nine of the 13 goals at those two Euros, the last major tournaments for Wales.

