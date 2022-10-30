United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie has picked up a muscular injury, but he's fully expected to be ready for the beginning of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The USMNT will play against Wales on November 22 the first game of the tournament and the Juventus midfielder is expected to be back before then. McKennie has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain after coming off at halftime at the Stadio Via Del Mare where Juventus won 1-0 against Lecce on Saturday and is likely to be out for at least two weeks, CBS Sports understands. Italian journalist Romeo Agresti first reported the news.

Sources close to McKennie tell CBS Sports that it is considered short term and called it a "minor muscle injury" with no concern of it impacting his World Cup status. McKennie is the latest player injured during this unfortunate season for the Bianconeri. Massimiliano Allegri will miss twelve players on Wednesday against Paris Saint-Germain, when Juventus need to qualify for the UEFA Europa League (they are already eliminated from the UCL group stage after losing against Benfica). Juventus are currently third in the group with three points (same as Maccabi Haifa), while PSG and Benfica are at the top of the table with eleven points. The list of injured players includes Dusan Vlahovic, Manuel Locatelli, Leandro Paredes, Angel DI Maria, Gleison Bremer, Mattia De Sciglio, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa.