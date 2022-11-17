Wales' preparations for their World Cup opener against the USMNT were disrupted on Tuesday with Robert Page's side forced to reschedule their training sessions as they battle soaring temperatures in Qatar.

Having initially scheduled their session for 1:30 p.m. local time, the Welsh instead moved to 4 p.m. in the hope that the temperatures would drop below the 86 degrees the mercury hit at their Al-Sadd base in Doha. "We were sweating just walking around the hotel," said Wales forward Mark Harris. "Obviously, we are not too used to heat like this.

"But I would not say it is daunting or anything. I am not sure if there will be drinks breaks or not. That would help.

"It is just about getting ready for the occasion now. I am sure that training over the next few days will help us acclimatize to that, and we are just looking forward to the first game."

Wales' World Cup opener against the United States on Monday will kick off at 10 p.m. local time, as will their final group game against England. In between that, however, they will face Iran when temperatures could be peaking at 1 p.m. The stadium in Qatar will be air-conditioned to ease the burden on players and supporters but even in the winter months temperatures in the high 80s and 90s are expected to be the norm.

"Of course it's hot but it's going to be hot for everyone," said Ethan Ampadu of Spezia, where he is on loan from Chelsea. "It's something we'll have to deal with. For us it's about trying to manage that."

Their World Cup opener could be the decisive match for Page's side, who are expected to battle with the U.S. and Iran for second place behind England in Group B. Competing in their first World Cup since 1958, Wales will be looking to announce their return to the international stage with a bang, but Ben Davies knows better than most how much of a threat the USMNT can be.

Davies' final game with Tottenham before joining up with Wales came against Leeds United, for whom Brenden Aaronson starred even in a 4-3 defeat. The U.S. international was given freedom from his No. 10 position to test the weaknesses in Spurs' back three and may well look to do the same against two opponents that use the same system in Wales and England. Davies knows that his side will be in for a test.

"They're a very good team, we were going to have to come up against them at some point and obviously that first game is very important for us," said Davies. "I'm sure we'll both be going into it looking to take points off each other and it'll be a very good game. It's going to be a challenge but hopefully we can nullify them when we play against them."