Wales attempt to strengthen their chances for a trip to the knockout stage when they square off against Iran in a Group B match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. The Welsh, who qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1958, earned a point in their opener as a late goal gave them a 1-1 draw against the United States on Monday. Iran did not fare as well in their first contest as they suffered a 6-2 loss against England.

Kickoff at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar is set for 5 a.m. ET. The Welsh are +107 favorites (risk $100 to win $107) in the latest Wales vs. Iran odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Iranians are +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +205 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before locking in your Iran vs. Wales picks, you need to see the World Cup 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven soccer simulation model.

The SportsLine soccer simulation model evaluates a team's offensive and defensive capabilities based on the game situation. Then, it assigns a grade using an expected payout-to-probability ratio. The model was accurate on 56% of all picks during the Champions League group stage and returned more than $1,000 to $100 bettors on its A+ picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has analyzed the Wales vs. Iran matchup from every angle and just locked in its picks and Qatar 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Iran vs. Wales:

Wales vs. Iran spread: Wales -0.5 (+100)

Wales vs. Iran over/under: 2.5 goals

Wales vs. Iran money line: Wales +107, Iran +300, Draw +205

WAL: The Welsh have scored fewer than two goals in eight of their last nine matches

IRAN: The Iranians allowed a total of six tallies in 10 games prior to Monday's loss

Wales vs. Iran picks: See picks here



Why you should back Wales

The Welsh are winless in their last six matches across all competitions but breathed a sigh of relief after ending a three-game losing streak on Monday. After falling behind against Team USA in the 36th minute, Wales pulled even in the 82nd minute as Gareth Bale converted his only shot of the match on a penalty. The 33-year-old winger has tallied in two of his last four contests for the national team.

Bale could have more chances to score against Iran if Kieffer Moore has any say in the matter. A 30-year-old forward, Moore can occupy space and draw attention from defenders, which would give Bale more room to maneuver and create opportunities. Moore is capable of tallying himself, as he has recorded four goals in 14 contests for Bournemouth of the Premier League this season.

Why you should back Iran

The Welsh will need to pay close attention to Mehdi Taremi, who provided all the offense for Iran in their first match. The 30-year-old striker netted the first tally for the Iranians in the 65th minute and converted again on a penalty in the 13th minute of added time. Taremi, who has registered six goals and five assists in 13 games with Porto of the Primeira Liga this season, has scored in eight of his last 13 outings for Iran.

The Iranians hope Sardar Azmoun will be fit enough to contribute as he is questionable after being limited to substitution duty against England. The 27-year-old forward was an offensive force for Iran during World Cup Qualifying, scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in 14 matches. A return to their previous defensive form will be expected as the Iranians allowed a total of one goal over three games prior to their World Cup opener.

How to make Wales vs. Iran picks

The model has taken an in-depth look at the Iran vs. Wales match from every angle and is leaning Under on the goal total. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the model's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

Where does all the betting value lie for the Wales vs. Iran matchup on Friday? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back in the Iran vs. Wales match on Friday, all from the model that hit 56% of its Champions League picks, and find out.