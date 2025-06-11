Philadelphia, Pa. -- The countdown is on. With one year to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, countdown clocks were unveiled in the 16 host cities, with things kicking off in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11. That moment will make the stadium the first ever to host three opening matches in World Cup history. The excitement is there, and despite this being the third World Cup to not see matches take place in all of the capital cities of the host nations, with Washington D.C. and Ottawa missing out, there will be plenty to celebrate with the 250th anniversary of the United States and the former capital of Philadelphia.

The City of Brotherly Love will also be a host city for the Club World Cup kicking off on Saturday, which will provide a trial run for the World Cup, but being a host city for the 2016 Copa America Centenario and also hosting Pope Francis during the World Meeting of Families in 2015, Philadelphia is no stranger to pulling off large events with a global reach.

"We are prepared and the eyes of the world will be on our great city as the FIFA World Cup matches officially begin," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "This is more than just a sporting event; it is a transformative moment that embodies everything that we're working toward here in the city of Philadelphia, and that's a safer, greener Philadelphia with opportunity for all, and it's going to be amazing to have the world see it."

Thirteen teams have booked their place in the 2026 World Cup, and 35 more will follow, with this being the first World Cup to be expanded to 48 teams. It will be the first time that the United States have hosted the World Cup since 1994, and that tournament stands as the highest attendance ever at a World Cup, a record that is expected to be broken during the 2026 edition. It's an exciting moment for the entire continent with matches taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, it provides Philadelphia with a chance to put their best foot forward as one of the host cities.

"What I think has been really interesting is the conversations with supporters and partners is the excitement around the fans who will be coming from other countries, and what I like to say is learning how [they experience fandom]," host city executive/CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, Meg Kane said. "We come at things in Philadelphia from that vision of 'Go Brids' and what it's like at an Eagles game and I think as we've educated people around the celebration and joy of the World Cup that these fans bring, there is a real interest in not only seeing it up close and personal but in understanding it and maybe joining in."

The World Cup is an event unlike any other, with fans being involved from around the world in a true celebration of soccer.

As the tournament approaches, here's info to know:

Key dates

June 11, 2025: 1 year out

1 year out Sept. 2025: CONMEBOL qualifying ends

CONMEBOL qualifying ends Nov. 2025: CAF, AFC, UEFA, Concacaf qualifying ends

CAF, AFC, UEFA, Concacaf qualifying ends Dec. 2025: World Cup draw

World Cup draw March 2026: World Cup and UEFA qualifying playoffs

World Cup and UEFA qualifying playoffs March 3, 2026: 100 days out

100 days out April 22, 2026: 50 days out

50 days out May 11, 2026: 1 month out

Host cities and stadiums

East region

Toronto, Canada -- BMO Field

Boston, Massachusetts -- Gillette Stadium

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Lincoln Financial Field

Miami, Florida -- Hard Rock Stadium

New York/New Jersey -- MetLife Stadium

Central region

Dallas, Texas -- AT&T Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia -- Mercedes Benz-Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri -- Arrowhead Stadium

Houston, Texas -- NRG stadium

Monterrey, Mexico -- Estadio BBVA

Mexico City, Mexico -- Estadio Azteca

West region

Vancouver, Canada -- BC Place

Seattle, Washington -- Lumen Field

Los Angeles, California -- SoFi Stadium

San Francisco, California -- Levi's Stadium



Guadalajara, Mexico -- Estadio Akron

Matches for host nations

Opponents will be determined during the World Cup draw.

USMNT: Group D Matches

June 12: Los Angeles

Los Angeles June 19: Seattle

Seattle June 25: Los Angeles

Mexico: Group A Matches

June 11: Mexico City

Mexico City June 18: Mexico City

Mexico City June 24: Guadalajara

Canada: Group B matches

June 12: Toronto

Toronto June 18: Vancouver

Vancouver June 24: Vancouver

Knockout stage schedule