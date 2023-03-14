Brace yourself for more soccer as FIFA announced that the World Cup in 2026 will feature four teams per group. The tournament is set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico with all three of the host countries automatically qualifying for the tournament. Originally, due to the expanded field to include 48 teams, groups were cut to only include three teams but the change to four will see the tournament now grow to 104 total games over 40 days.

The cities where these games will take place are Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, Monterrey, Mexico City, and Guadalajara in Mexico, and San Fransisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/ New Jersey in the United States. These cities will now need to make sure that they can accommodate the additional games.

The upcoming World Cup in three year's time was already slated to have the most games and likely break the attendance record for a World Cup which was also set in the United States in 1994 when 3.6 million people viewed the 52 matches.

The shifts would now see the champions and runners-up play an additional game, now playing eight instead of the previous seven and the total of 104 games would be 40 more than what took place in Qatar.