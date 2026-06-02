World Cup 2026 squads by the numbers: Clubs and leagues most represented, youngest players and more

World Cup squads are official, and that means it's time to take some data from what will be a record-breaking World Cup in many ways. It will be the biggest World Cup in history with 48 teams taking part in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but it will also feature the oldest manager ever, the most 40-year-olds ever, a young player brushing shoulders with Pele, and so much more.

So let's get to it: some of the numbers to know around the World Cup squads:

Countries by representation

While this takes into account all the leagues in a country, more than 16% of players at the 2026 World Cup play their club soccer in England somewhere in the pyramid. That's almost double the number of the second-placed nation, which is Germany. Saudi Arabia is next out of the big five European leagues, closely followed by the United States, where Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League make up their numbers.

Rank Country Players 1 England 205 2 Germany 108 3 France 86 4 Spain 86 5 Italy 71 6 Saudi Arabia 49 7 United States 48 8 Turkiye 45 9 Netherlands 38 10 Brazil and Portugal 32

Here's how it looks by league:

Rank League Players 1 Premier League 176 2 Bundesliga 101 3 LaLiga 81 4 Ligue 1 79 5 Serie A 66 6 Saudi Pro League 47 7 MLS 44 8 Turkish Super Lig 39 9 EFL Championship 34 10 Eredivisie 33

Clubs by representation

You can see quickly why England leads the way in World Cup representation when drilling down to clubs. Manchester City are sending the most players to the World Cup, but even Crystal Palace have representation here. The Saudi Pro League also shows up with Al-Hilal sending 12 players to the World Cup. Just to note, Los Angeles FC have the most World Cup representatives of any MLS squad with four.

Rank Club Players 1 Manchester City 19 2 Bayern Munich 18 3 Arsenal 16 4 Paris Saint-Germain 16 5 Barcelona 15 6 Crystal Palace 12 7 Manchester United 12 8 Al-Hilal 12 9 Atletico Madrid 12 10 Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray 11

Most trips to the World Cup in history

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Guilerrmo Ochoa are all gearing up for their record sixth trip to the World Cup. Messi holds the record for matches played at the World Cup with 26, and that won't be one Ronaldo will be able to break during this tournament if Messi features in every group stage match, due to being at 22 appearances himself. Luka Modric, Yuto Nagatomo and Manuel Neuer are all on World Cup squads for the fifth time in their storied careers.

Oldest players at the World Cup

Never has there been a World Cup with more than one 40-year-old playing, and with Uruguay's Fernando Muslera celebrating his 40th birthday the day after their opening match facing Saudi Arabia on June 15, eight players 40 or older could take the pitch. If Craig Gordon appears for Scotland, he'll become the second-oldest player to ever play at the World Cup behind Egypt's Essam El Hadary, who was 45, while Ronaldo would become the second-oldest outfield player to feature when he takes the pitch for Portugal.

Rank Name Country Date of birth Age 1 Craig Gordon Scotland Dec. 31, 1982 43 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Feb. 5, 1985 41 3 Guillermo Ochoa Mexico July 13, 1985 40 4 Luka Modric Croatia Sep. 9, 1985 40 5 Eden Dzeko Bosnia & Herzgovina March 17, 1986 40 6 Manuel Neuer Germany March 27, 1986 40 7 Vozinha Cabo Verde June 3, 1986 39 8 Fernando Muslera Uruguay June 16, 1986 39 9 Yuto Nagatomo Japan Sep. 12, 1986 39 10 Hernan Galindez Ecuador March 30, 1987 39

Youngest players at the World Cup

Mexico's Gilberto Mora leads the way as the youngest player at the World Cup, and he'll be a critical piece of El Tri. Mora will be only the fifth 17-year-old to appear in a World Cup match, and while he won't be the youngest, as Norman Whiteside was 17 years and 41 days old when he debuted for Northern Ireland in 1982, this is a distinction that he'll share with Samuel Eto'o and Pele. Talk about a good company to keep. Bosnia and Herzegovina are the only squad with multiple players making the top 10 for youngest at this tournament, something that 40-year-old captain Eden Dzeko views as an honor of being able to pass the torch to the next generation of Bosnian soccer during this tournament.

Rank Player Country Date of birth Age 1 Gilberto Mora Mexico Oct. 14, 2008 17 2 Hugo Sochůrek Czechia June 7, 2008 17 3 Lennart Karl Germany Feb. 22, 2008 18 4 Ibrahim Mbaye Senegal Jan. 24. 2008 18 5 Hamza Abdelkarim Egypt Jan. 1, 2008 18 6 Bara Ndiaye Senegal Dec. 31, 2007 18 7 Mladen Jurkas Bosnia & Herzgovina Oct. 7, 2007 18 8 Ayyoub Bouaddi Morocco Oct. 2, 2007 18 9 Kerim Alajbegović Bosnia & Herzgovina Sep. 21, 2007 18 10 Rayan Elloumi Tunisia Sep. 17, 2007 18

Youngest teams by average squad age

In 2022, the United States was one of the youngest squads at the World Cup, and while that has risen in 2026 due to the core getting older, Mauricio Pochettino has still called in one of the youngest squads of the entire World Cup with an average age of 26.88. Ivory Coast leads the way as budding star Yan Diomande will feature heavily in the squad, but let's take a look at the top 10 teams by average squad age.

Ivory Coast - 25.82 Ecuador - 26.05 Morocco - 26.37 Bosnia & Herzegovina - 26.40 Tunisia - 26.62 Spain - 26.72 Norway - 26.78 South Africa - 26.78 Algeria - 26.83 United States - 26.88

A record 44 players sent to the World Cup for MLS

While Major League Soccer didn't exist in 1994 when the World Cup was in the United States last, the domestic top flight will be sending 44 players to the World Cup in 2026. That's an eight-player increase from 2022 in Qatar, and these aren't players just making up numbers, with the captains of Argentina, South Korea, the United States, and Colombia playing their league soccer in MLS.

Could a USMNT record be broken?

With Tim Ream's call-up to the United States, the captain of the Red, White and Blue has become the second oldest player ever named to a United States roster, trailing only Frank Moniz (38 years, 162 days). But if Ream takes the pitch against Paraguay on June 12 when he'll be 38 years, 250 days old, he'll become the oldest player to feature for the USMNT at a World Cup. He'd pass Fernando Clavijo, who was 37 years, 162 days old during the 1994 World Cup when he took the pitch facing Brazil.

Oldest coach to ever manage at the World Cup

At 78, Dick Advocaat will become the oldest manager to ever lead a squad in the World Cup, and he'll also become the first to do so with three different countries, with Curacao now joining the Netherlands, which he managed during the 1994 World Cup in the United States and South Korea during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, as teams that he has managed in the tournament. Advocaat will break a record held by Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 years, 317 days old when he managed Greece against Argentina in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Youngest coach at the World Cup

In a record that may never be broken, Juan Jose Tramutola is the youngest manager to ever lead a nation to the World Cup at 27 years, 267 days old. He was Argentina's co-manager during the inaugural tournament in 1930. During 2026, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann will be the youngest manager among the 48 teams at 38-years-old.

Coaches by country

The influence of Argentine soccer runs deep, as six nations will be led by an Argentine head coach. Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States all share that distinction, with the United States being the only non-South American nation with an Argentine head coach. They're followed by France, Spain, Germany, and Italy to round out the top five nationalities represented. Also of note, Graham Potter is the only English coach at the World Cup, but he will be managing Sweden while a German, Thomas Tuchel, oversees the Three Lions. That's similar to Jesse Marsch being the only American to manage at the World Cup, but he'll be coaching Canada.

Rank Naitonality Count 1 Argentina 6 2 France 5 3 Spain 4 4 Germany 3 5 Italy 3 6 Austrailia 2 7 Netherlands 2 8 Switzerland 2 9 19 other nations 1