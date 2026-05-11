The 2026 World Cup is approaching, and as the club season nears its conclusion, developments across the soccer world are already shaping the squads set to travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. Injuries and players performances can have a big impact on nations as managers make their final decisions about the rosters. Let's take a look at the five most interesting stories impacting the World Cup from the weekend.

Christian Pulisic still not fit while a midfielder will miss World Cup

There are increasing concerns about the situation of USMNT star and AC Milan striker Christian Pulisic. The American player has been facing a challenging start to the calendar year, with his last goal scored on Dec. 28 against Hellas Verona and only one assist provided in 2026. Injuries are also affecting his game time. He missed AC Milan's weekend clash with Atalanta, a 3–2 defeat at San Siro, due to a minor issue. With just two games left, Milan now risk missing out on Champions League qualification, and his dip in form is raising serious concerns for the United States men's national soccer team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. As Pulisic is expected to lead the team on home soil, his current struggles come at a worrying time. He hasn't scored for the U.S. since 2024, but he's not worried about it.

Meanwhile, USMNT central midfielder Johhny Cardoso of Atletico Madrid will undergo surgery and will miss the World Cup.

Nico Williams' injury

Speaking of worries, Athletic Club star and Spanish striker Nico Williams seemed concerned when he left the pitch against Valencia on Sunday after suffering what looked like a muscular injury that will be assessed in the coming days. Nico's brother, Inaki Williams, said that "the injury is a bit of a question."

He added, "I have just spoken with him. It is not the time to overwhelm him and he will have many things on his mind. He was quite sad, he said that he has never felt pain like this."

Nico Williams is one of the key players of the roster coached by Luis de la Fuente and was one of the best players at the 2024 UEFA Euro when he led the Spanish national team to the final victory of the tournament.

Prestianni's ban extended worldwide

FIFA have decided to extend the ban of Argentinian midfielder Gianluca Prestianni as requested by UEFA, and he will be ruled out of the two opening games for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup in case if he makes the squad of Lionel Scaloni for the upcoming summer tournament. UEFA imposed a six-game suspension, with three games on probation, after the alleged verbal abuse of Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr., where he was seen covering his mouth while saying something to the Brazilian.

FIFA have decided to extend the ban worldwide.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect," the governing body announced.

Prestianni was on Argentina's 40-man preliminary roster that was named Monday.

Alphonso Davies back in time?

Another injury is increasing doubts on the imminent future of Alphonso Davies, as the Canadian star suffered a hamstring injury with Bayern Munich and will be sidelined for "several weeks" after a challenging season with the German giants, as he only started six times in the Bundesliga. The Canadian FA have also issued a statement on the injury of Davies, saying, "We're in close contact with Alphonso and remain in touch with Bayern's medical team following his recent setback. Our focus is on supporting his recovery and providing every available resource, including specialized soft tissue expertise, to give him the best possible pathway back to full fitness ahead of the FIFA World Cup".

James Rodriguez on the market

Colombian star James Rodriguez will leave Minnesota United next week and will no longer play in the MLS, according to multiple reports. He will focus on the World Cup with Colombia before deciding about where to play next, while he also ruled out the rumours about a possible retirement.

"I don't know who said that. I think it was in Colombia to get views, to get likes. But I think they should inform themselves a bit more about all these things. The only person who will know how long I want to play, I think, is me," James said.