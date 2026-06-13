World Cup 2026: USMNT's Christian Pulisic subbed at halftime of historic win over Paraguay

The United States men's national team got off to a blazing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in a record-breaking performance. Never have we seen the USMNT score four goals in a World Cup match, and they did it on home soil.

The squad recorded three goals in the first half, with forward Christian Pulisic delivering an assist on goal by Folarin Balogun.

But at halftime, head coach Mauricio Pochettino subbed out Pulisic at halftime for Sebastian Berhalter in a move that immediately left the stadium buzzing with questions and speculation about his exit. Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft said on the broadcast that she saw Pulisic communicate to someone in the friends-and-family section, "I'm good," when he came out for the second half.

After the match, Pochettino said Pulisic got a kick to the back of his leg and was taken off as a precaution at halftime. "I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I'm really hoping that it's nothing. Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine the next few days," Pulisic told reporters after the match.

The 27-year-old was a key piece in setting the tone during the team's first half by controlling the ball, connecting with teammates, and taking on the defenders one-v-one. Without him to start the second half, the USMNT struggled to regain rhythm, conceding a goal to Paraguay's Mauricio in the 73rd minute, before ending the match with an exclamation mark -- a Gio Reyna laser in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Americans go to Seattle to face Australia on June 19, with the opportunity to go six points out of six to start their group-stage campaign.