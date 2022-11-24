The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Check out our bracket to pick all the games in what will be the final World Cup to include both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. We have James Benge's game-by-game predictions here. Messi has already announced that this will be his final World Cup for Argentina, who are among the favorites to win the tournament. After getting his first international trophy by winning the 2021 Copa America with Argentina, there would be no better way for a Messi sendoff than with a World Cup title. Ronaldo hasn't announced that this will be his last World Cup, but the Portuguese forward would be 41 by the time the next World Cup rolls around. Safe to say Father Time is undefeated.

France -- without Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba -- will look to rise above their injuries and off the pitch drama to make a run to defend their title from 2018, but with talented England and Brazil teams, the French will have stiff competition for the trophy. The United States will also be happy to advance from the group stage after a disappointing run of friendlies leading into the World Cup.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

The groups are as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. Group B: England, Iran, United States and Wales.

England, Iran, United States and Wales. Group C : Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Group D: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan. Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia. Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

When the World Cup ends and Champions League action resumes you'll be able to catch all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

And here's the full bracket:

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2022 World Cup wall chart.