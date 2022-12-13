We're down to the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the final upon us. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to three teams vying for the prize.

As far as the storylines go, Lionel Messi has already announced that this will be his final World Cup for Argentina, who are among the favorites to win the tournament despite losing the opener to Saudi Arabia. After getting his first international trophy by winning the 2021 Copa America with Argentina, there would be no better way for a Messi sendoff than with a World Cup title.

Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in the quarters. Ronaldo hasn't announced that this will be his last World Cup, but the Portuguese forward would be 41 by the time the next World Cup rolls around. Safe to say Father Time is undefeated.

France -- without Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba -- will look to rise above their injuries and off the pitch drama to make a run to defend their title from 2018, but with talented England and Brazil teams, the French will have stiff competition for the trophy.

The following teams from each group are still alive:

Group A: No teams remain

No teams remain Group B: No teams remain

No teams remain Group C : Argentina

: Argentina Group D: France

France Group E: No teams remain

No teams remain Group F: Morocco

Morocco Group G: No teams remain

No teams remain Group H: No teams remain

And here's the full bracket:

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2022 World Cup wall chart.