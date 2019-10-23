World Cup champion Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco announce they are having a baby girl

Women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan and husband -- and professional soccer player -- Servando Carrasco announced on social media that they are expecting an addition to the family in April of 2020.

The two had photos on the beach with Morgan holding a sign that says, "Baby girl April 2020" and Carrasco had a onesie that says, "Ready or not." In the next photo the two were holding the cutest baby Nikes at sunset.

Morgan and Carrasco have been married since 2014 and this is their first child.

We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xeJPuDQgiS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 23, 2019

No word yet on name options for the little bundle of joy.

Morgan posted on Twitter and Instagram:

"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

With two athletic parents, no doubt she will have cleats before she can walk and be playing sports as early as she can run.

Morgan plays forward for the the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League and the United States national team, which won a historic fourth World Cup title earlier this year. Carrasco is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy.