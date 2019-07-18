World Cup champion Alex Morgan has plans to start her own female-focused media company
The USWNT forward has plans for a new venture in the entertainment world
United States Women's National Team superstar Alex Morgan is fresh off her second World Cup victory and already looking ahead to her next project.
Morgan is shifting her focus from her work on the field to putting the spotlight on other female athletes. The USWNT co-captain has a goal of giving female athletes more exposure and making a platform for women in sports by starting a new media company.
She told Bloomberg on Thursday, "Men's sports are always in the spotlight, we'll be focusing on women in sports and sharing the stories that I think a lot of people want to hear, and girls need to be given access to."
The media company does not yet have a name but Morgan says she wants the company to focus storytelling, specifically content for women created by female athletes.
According to Bloomberg, she does not plan on partnering with any other media companies.
Morgan is no stranger to using her platform to advocate for issues she is passionate about. The co-captain is in the middle of suing the U.S. Soccer federation for gender discrimination along with her teammates.
Morgan said, "We've been able to see that we can use our platform to speak up about important issues. We're authentic to who we are and what we stand for, and we're becoming more brave and comfortable in our own skin."
The 30-year old was names as a 'Titan' in the 2019 "Time 100' list of the most influential people and has been using that influence in a myriad of ways. She is a published children's author, writing a book about soccer called "The Kicks" and tried her hand in acting in a movie called "Alex and Me", her first movie.
-
LAFC vs. Galaxy: Things to know
The match is set for Friday night
-
AFCON: Senegal vs. Algeria preview
Algeria hopes to end a drought, while Senegal is looking for its first title
-
LAFC vs. Galaxy: El Trafico preview
The LA derby will be played Friday night
-
Is Pomykal the next big U.S. star?
The 19-year-old is an All-Star in MLS with European potential
-
USWNT's Allie Long gets new key to NYC
The World Cup champion joined CBS Sports Network's 'We Need To Talk'
-
De Ligt arrives in Turin to join Juve
The rising Dutch superstar touched down in Italy late on Tuesday