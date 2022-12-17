Before the fireworks kick off on the pitch for the World Cup final between France and Argentina, there will be live performances in in the closing ceremony for the the tourmant. There will be a stable of performers who have been featured on the FIFA World Cup official soundtrack including Davido and Aisha, Izuna and Gims, Nora Fatehi, Balqees, and Rahma Riad and Manal.

There could also be surprise performances with the designated fan zones seeing performances from different artists. Lil John, Post Malone, and DJ Snake were some recent performers in the lead up to the third place game and the opening ceremony was headlined by Jungkook of BTS.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch



Date : Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 17 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Hayya Hayya will be one of the featured songs during the ceremony and Nora Fatehi, an Indian actress/ musician, is expected to perform a song in Hindi during the ceremony. The performance is expected to last around 30 minutes to give France and Argentina an appropriate time to warm up and get the stage disassembled before the final.

It has been a memorable tournament with upsets to remember and the closing ceremony will look to set the stage for a memorable final. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi need no introductions but the additional excitement won't hurt.