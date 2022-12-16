This is the moment we've all been waiting for as viewers will be treated to a heavyweight matchup between Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and France against Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Emiliano Martinez and Argentina. On one corner, you have a French team with only a handful of players from 2018 going for a repeat. And on the other corner, you have the greatest player of this generation playing his final World Cup match and going for the one piece of hardware that's been missing from his cabinet. No matter what happens on Sunday, one team will end up with a third star above its crest and two away from matching Brazil for most men's World Cups titles.

Below, you'll find out how our experts are picking the game

James Benge:

You could throw a blanket over these two teams, who have a fair few of the same quirks and qualities, most notably an aversion to possession and a defense that makes that a solid tactic. Neither, however, have faced opponents with quite as many game changing attackers. This feels like a bit of a toss up and in such cases it is rarely a bad idea to back the team that has Lionel Messi. History beckons. PICK: Argentina 2, France 1.

Chuck Booth:

Lionel Messi's first World Cup title feels inevitable at this stage. While France have done just enough to get the job done, Argentina can make them pay for balancing their lineup with Theo Hernandez at left back. Argentina are the better defensive side and have been able to beat teams in different ways. Messi won't be denied the World Cup or the Golden Boot, but it'll be down to the strength of his teammates to help secure it. With Argentina getting healthy at just the right time, bringing Paulo Dybala off the bench will help spark a late winner in the match. PICK: Argentina 2, France 1.

Roger Gonzalez:

It's going to be a back-and-forth affair. An all-time classic. It's Messi's destiny but facing arguably the world's best player in Mbappe, a guy he knows well, won't be easy. That insight into how to potentially contain him a bit will come in handy, but he'll still make an impact. Messi will do just a little bit more, scoring the winning goal in extra time as France's injuries finally catch up to them. PICK: Argentina 3, France 2 (AET)

Mike Goodman:

This has been Lionel Messi's tournament for Argentina, but the hidden stars are all in Argentina's defense. With the exception of an insane last 10 minutes against the Netherlands, this team has been extremely difficult to break down. Though, obviously, they have not faced a challenge like Kylian Mbappe. Still, I expect a low-event game where Argentina spend a long time trying to keep the ball and not being aggressive with it. PICK: Argentina 1, France 0

Jonathan Johnson:

This was supposed to be Messi's World cup to win before riding off into the sunset. However, few people (myself included) backed the defending champions to be this good. Deschamps' pragmatism has really come into its own and the battle between Messi and Mbappe to finish top scorer is one to keep an eye on.

The French got their first clean sheet against Morocco which suggests that Deschamps has finally cracked the defensive puzzle -- assuming his key men stay fit. Les Bleus to edge this and become just the third team in World Cup history to defend their crown. PICK: France 1, Argentina 0.

Igor Mello:

You couldn't ask for a better final matchup that pits (arguably) the greatest of all time against (arguably) the greatest player today. And they just so happen to be teammates at Paris Saint-Germain. In my book, Messi does not need this to be anointed as one of the best players we have ever seen. He has already put the debate between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo to rest.

The heart wants to pick Argentina and this storybook run but the mind knows how deep and talented this French team is even with all the injuries and virus outbreaks. It's been impressive to see Didier Deschamps plug and play after missing Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Lucas Hernandez. No Adrien Rabiot or Dayot Upamecano in the semifinal? No problem.

Les Bleus are in the midst of the type of dynastic run we expected to see from the likes of Spain back in the 2010s. The torch will be passed on to Mbappe -- if it has not already been done yet -- as the next in line to join the likes of Messi in the Mount Rushmore of soccer greats. Mbappe and his supporting case will just overwhelm this young Argentina team. PICK: France 3, Argentina 1.

Francesco Porzio:

I picked Argentina to win the World Cup before the tournament started and I will stick to my prediction despite the fact that I see France as a stronger side. This is going to be Messi's last hurrah and he is deserving of the opportunity to lift the only trophy he still has yet to win in his career. He has also been probably the most deciding player of the competition until now. The entire team showed that they want to make this dream come true for themselves and also for Messi.

Argentina's last win was in 1986 and this is the first World Cup after the death of Diego Armando Maradona. Winning the 2022 World Cup would be something incredibly meaningful for the entire nation. My feeling is that all these factors will give extra motivation to Argentina. That should be enough to cope with the fact that France are a stronger side and favorites to win back-to-back titles. PICK: Argentina 2, France 1.