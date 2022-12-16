Ahead of the World Cup final Sunday between France and Argentina, most of the attention has been on the stars in the attack. It makes sense, considering that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are racing for the Golden Boot and they're supported by Julian Alvarez, Olivier Giroud, and Antoine Greizmann. But the support system behind them is critical as well. Argentina and France place a lot of trust in their midfield, though each works in different ways.

Adrien Rabiot missed France's win against Morocco due to illness and he is still a doubt for the final. It's been quite a blow as a swashbuckling Rabiot on an expiring club contract with Juventus has been showing his stuff ahead of the January transfer window with one goal and one assist so far during the World Cup. Rabiot plays the game on the edge just as likely to help France score a goal as he is to be the cause of conceding one but with Aurelien Tchouameni as his partner it has worked for Les Blues. Didier Deschamps asks for a lot out of his midfield duo and Greizmann popping up in front of them everywhere to break up play allows it to work. If Rabiot can't go, Youssouf Fofana is expected to partner Tchouameni and that's quite a miss.

France's laissez-faire approach to the midfield is a direct contrast to Argentina's coordination and that's what makes this battle fascinating. Rodrigo De Paul brings work rate and a bite to the center of the park while Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez are creative influences on the game without hurting Argentina's defense. With Mac Allister being able to interchange to the wings La Albiceleste can fluidly shift between a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 depending on what the game calls for.

Twenty3

All of their midfielders are also threats to shoot from distance which helps keep defenses honest and allows for Lionel Messi to conserve his energy to make attacking runs when needed. It's a careful balance under Lionel Scaloni and one that the French will need to disrupt to have a chance to win a second consecutive World Cup title. If any team has the talent to win this battle it's France though.

Greizmann's tied for the World Cup lead with three assists but his all around performance has made him not only a contender for the Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player but the likely front runner if France lifts the trophy. As comfortable leading the attack as he s tracking back to cover for Theo Hernandez charging forward Greizmann is the key but Tchouameni also does a bit of everything.

Considering the stakes and flexibility of both managers, it won't be surprising if we see something new in the final but that won't shift focus from the battles in the center of the park. Win that, and odds are in your favor for lifting the most coveted trophy in the world.

