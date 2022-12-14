Two of the pretournament favorites are set to square off in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022. France defeated Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday to join Lionel Mess and Argentina in soccer's biggest match.

Argentina advanced after beating Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday in the other semifinal. This will be the second final for the teams in recent memory with Argentina losing to Germany in 2014 and France beating Croatia in the final in 2018.

Both national teams have won two World Cups, so sone of them will get their third star above their crest after Sunday's final. Should France win they will become only the third team to repeat as World Cup champions.

The matchup will also feature a changing of the guards of sorts, as the world's greatest player, Lionel Messi, going up against France's Kylian Mbappe, the player most likely to take the mantle of the greatest in the game from from Messi.

Here is how you can watch:

Viewing info